Mark Kaboly Doesn’t Think Steelers Will Have Specialty Package For Justin Fields

With the Pittsburgh Steelers trading for quarterback Justin Fields after signing Russell Wilson and Mike Tomlin putting Wilson in “pole position” to be the team’s starting quarterback, there have been some questions about how Fields will be used, if at all, in the Pittsburgh offense if he’s the backup. There’s been some speculation that the Steelers could put together a package of plays for Fields to run, but The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly told The PM Team on 93.7 The Fan he doesn’t think that’s the case.

“I don’t think so. I mean, where is he good at? You’d think he’d be red zone, goal line, but that’s where Russell Wilson was good at,” Kaboly said. “I just don’t see where you take out Russell Wilson if he’s in the midst of the game for a series, a gadget play. I think you’re just opening up a can of worms when you do stuff like that.”

Obviously, this all sounds like it’s just Kaboly’s opinion and nothing that he’s heard or knows about the team’s plans to use Fields, but it’s a fair point. If Wilson is the starter, taking him out for a few plays to run a package for Fields with him using his legs might sound good in theory, but it also could stand to throw off Wilson’s momentum and rhythm.

Aditi Kinkhabwala reported today that Wilson struggled with snap counts and play-calling in Denver last season, and if those issues manage to remain in Pittsburgh with him as the starter, taking him out and throwing off his rhythm might not be the wisest decision. Of course, if those issues become severe enough, the Steelers could always turn to Fields as the starter, and the idea of a package of plays for him becomes moot if he’s running every play.

Kaboly also shot down the idea that Fields could return kicks for the Steelers, another idea that sounds fun but is ultimately unlikely to happen for a variety of reasons, including a potential risk of injury. But Fields is one of the fastest and one of the most athletic players on the team, and his athleticism is unique for the quarterback position, so there’s always the chance that Pittsburgh has something in store in order to take advantage of it. If they don’t, though, and just view Fields as a security blanket as a backup quarterback, all they’re costing themselves is the sixth-round pick they gave up to acquire him.

It’s going to be interesting to see how Fields is used in Pittsburgh next season, as there’s a whole bunch of ways Pittsburgh’s coaching staff can deploy him. But the door is still open that he’s just your regular old backup quarterback, holding a clipboard the whole game and waiting for his opportunity.