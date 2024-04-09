Several Steelers Draft Targets Win 2024 Superlatives

The 2024 NFL Draft is just over two weeks away with the Pittsburgh Steelers looking to come away with talent who can immediately impact their roster, just as the 2023 group did. Tuesday, ESPN analyst and former NFL safety Matt Bowen released a mega-article highlighting the prospects who carry the best individual traits at their position. Several of them aligned with the Steelers’ top targets.

South Carolina WR Xavier Legette took home two categories: most physical pass catcher and best ball security among pass catchers. Bowen noted that Legette didn’t fumble once during his college career and routinely won in contested moments.

“Leggette had 13 contested catches in 2023, and 152 of his 1,255 receiving yards came after first contact.”

Our scouting report noted similar, highlighting his big frame and size he plays to. His burst and YAC ability are also a plus, Legette capable of taking a short pass a long distance. Pittsburgh reportedly had Legette in for a pre-draft visit as it searches for a wide receiver opposite George Pickens. The Steelers are most likely to address the position on Day 2 of the draft, making Legette an option at No. 51.

Western Kentucky’s Malachi Corley was named the best YAC threat of any wide receiver. Built like and compared to Deebo Samuel, his route tree with the Hilltoppers wasn’t complex but he did his damage post-catch. Bowen noted that Corley had 692 yards after the catch in 2023, accounting for over 70 percent of his total yards. He also forced 17 missed tackles. Pittsburgh brought Corley in for a visit last week. Elsewhere, USC WR Tajh Washington was named the best perimeter blocker. Though he lacks ideal size at 5096, 174 pounds, he plays big and fits the ethos of the Steelers’ offense under OC Arthur Smith. Washington reportedly has a pre-draft visit with Pittsburgh.

Most of the Steelers’ targets came along the offensive line. Alabama OT JC Latham, known for his size and strength, was named the lineman with the best anchor in this year’s class. He was also named the best run blocker. Though not brought in for a pre-draft visit, Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan attended the Crimson Tide Pro Day. Washington OT Troy Fautanu, who is reportedly coming in for a visit later this week, was named the most explosive.

“The short-area explosiveness shows up on the tape with Fantanu. He can pull with speed, drive back defenders and get out in space.”

That athleticism will fit with Smith’s wide-zone system. He has overall size concerns, shorter than most tackles at 6036 but has length and experience that clearly has Pittsburgh doing its homework.

Oregon C Jackson Powers-Johnson was given the title of Best Play Demeanor. The odds-on favorite to be the Steelers’ pick at No. 20, Bowen said his attitude will endear itself to coaching staffs.

“Powers-Johnson is a tenacious interior lineman with a nasty and ultra-competitive play style. That sells from a coaching perspective, especially at the center position. And it is part of the reason he did not allow a sack over 36 games in college.”

Duke’s Graham Barton, another potential Steelers option, was named the lineman best able to reach the second level, an important trait in a zone scheme. A college left tackle who lacks length, he’s projected to kick inside to center, where he started a handful of games as a freshman.

Defensively, Missouri DL Darius Robinson was named the best EDGE setter against the run while Florida State DT Braden Fiske was awarded best hand usage. Robinson is a bit of a tweener who kicked out from d-tackle to d-end in 2023 but is long and strong. Fiske makes up for a severe lack of length, just 31-inch arms, with good hand usage. Iowa DL Logan Lee was named the best “pass-lane swatter” for his four pass breakups in 2023. He came to Pittsburgh for a visit Monday.

At linebacker, Kentucky’s Trevin Wallace was praised for his pursuit. Steelers LBs Coach Aaron Curry attended his Pro Day workout last month. Wallace could be a late third- or fourth-round pick as Pittsburgh clearly has a desire to add to its inside linebacker room.

And in the secondary, Clemson CB Nate Wiggins was awarded best recovery speed. Perhaps not the best trait to have but Wiggins wasn’t often beat in college. Instead, his speed shows up chasing downfield runners and saving touchdowns, something he did twice this past year, highlighting his legitimate 4.28 wheels.

Nate Wiggins 4.29 40. Speed shows up on tape. Two of the best effort plays you'll see this year to save TDs. pic.twitter.com/KrBbFZK8eI — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) March 1, 2024

Alabama CB Terrion Arnold was given the nod for best pedal transition, Bowen noting his speed out of his break, while Rutgers’ Max Melton was awarded best backfield vision. A ballhawk, he had eight career interceptions. Top slot corner and Michigan man Mike Sainristil was named top blitzer. He had three career sacks with Bowen calling him among his favorite prospects to watch on tape. Tomlin and Khan attended Arnold and Sainristil’s Pro Days while Melton was hosted for a pre-draft visit.

Bowen’s list is exhaustive and covers a ton more names. Be sure to check out the entire group here.