Report: USC WR Tahj Washington To Have Pre-Draft Visit With Steelers

USC WR Tahj Washington will have a pre-draft visit with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo.

Former USC WR Tahj Washington is planning to come to Pittsburgh for a Top 30 visit, per source. At 5-10, 174 pounds, he's a good route-running slot many see as a Day 3 prospect. Willing blocker/ great toughness, which adds value on ST, especially with the new kickoff rules. — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) April 2, 2024

Washington participated in the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl, and during his time there he talked to Steelers Depot about learning from current Steelers WR Calvin Austin III at Memphis, where he started his college career before transferring to USC.

“That would definitely be cool,” Washington said at the Shrine Bowl about reuniting with Austin. “I love Calvin. Calvin’s a guy that helped me a lot when I got to Memphis. Just being an older guy, having experience of having to put in the work to play games. He was my roommate for game days, so we grew a lot and know each other.”

At USC, Washington, had 59 receptions for 1,052 yards and eight touchdowns in 2023. For his career, he caught 209 balls for 3,224 yards and 21 touchdowns in five seasons between Memphis and USC. He also returned 12 kicks in 2021 at Memphis, and while he wasn’t used often as a returner at USC, he did have a role on special teams.

Washington doesn’t add a ton of size, measuring in at 5096 and 174 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine. He didn’t run at the Combine but had a 35.0″ vertical jump and 10’2” broad jump. At USC’s Pro Day, he ran a 4.52 40. He profiles as a potential slot option in the NFL.

The Steelers also have hosted Western Kentucky’s Malachi Corley for a pre-draft visit, as he was in Pittsburgh yesterday. With Austin, Van Jefferson and Quez Watkins the team’s top receiver options after George Pickens, it’s little surprise they’re expressing interest in some receivers ahead of the draft. The team has also reportedly hosted Florida’s Ricky Pearsall and South Carolina’s Xavier Legette for a pre-draft visit.

Washington is probably a step below those three in terms of the caliber of prospects, but he could sneak into late Day 2 or go early in Day 3. With the Steelers’ need at receiver after dealing Diontae Johnson, it wouldn’t be a surprise if they double-dipped at receiver as they did in 2022, taking both Pickens and Austin.

With Washington now being the fourth receiver the team has brought or will bring in on a pre-draft visit, as well as the potential of bringing in Michigan’s Roman Wilson, there’s little doubt that receiver is high on Pittsburgh’s priority list ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft. It would be surprising if the position isn’t addressed within the first three rounds.