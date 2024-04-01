Report: Steelers Among Teams Showing ‘Consistent Interest’ In Buffalo LB Joe Andreessen

Even after signing Patrick Queen in free agency, the Pittsburgh Steelers continue to scour the 2024 NFL Draft class at the linebacker position.

Following a report Sunday that the Steelers are showing interest in former Texas A&M and Georgia Tech LB Andre White Jr., The Draft Network’s Justin Melo followed up with another report Monday morning that the Steelers are showing “consistent interest” in Buffalo LB Joe Andreessen.

Andreessen played one season at Buffalo after spending his first five years at Bryant. During his time at Bryant, Andreessen set a school record in 2022 with 116 tackles, earning All-American honors at the FCS level.

At Bryant, Andreessen finished his career with 256 tackles.

He transferred to Buffalo for the 2023 season and put together a strong season for the Bulls, recording 90 tackles and 12 tackles for loss, starting all 12 games. He added one sack and one forced fumble on the season as well.

In an interview with The Draft Network’s Melo, Andreessen stated that he met with the Steelers during the College Gridiron Showcase in Fort Worth, Texas, in early January. The Steelers were among a handful of teams that met with him there.

“I’ve filled out some surveys. I had about nine interviews at the College Gridiron Showcase. The Jaguars, Eagles, Steelers, 49ers, and Bills showed some good interest there,” Andreessen said to Melo.

At the Buffalo Pro Day on March 14, Andreessen measured in at 6004, 240 pounds with 9 1/8-inch hands, 30 1/2-inch arms, and a 74 5/8-inch wingspan.

He clocked a 4.65 40-yard dash and a 1.59 10-yard split at his Pro Day, and recorded a 38-inch vertical jump, 32 reps on the bench, a 10’2″ broad jump and a 7.21 3-cone drill.

Currently, Andreessen is projected as a seventh round/priority free agent prospect. He stated to The Draft Network that he will be attending the Buffalo Bills’ local Pro Day sometime in April.

The interest in Andreessen follows a familiar plan of attack this offseason for the Steelers. Second-year inside linebackers coach Aaron Curry has been hitting the scouting trail to look at linebackers, showing up at Ohio State’s Pro Day to look at Steele Chambers and Tommy Eichenberg, then showing up at Kentucky’s to work out Trevin Wallace, before most recently showing up at North Carolina’s to put Cedric Gray through position drills.

After putting together a patchwork inside linebacker room down the stretch in 2023, the Steelers know that depth is key at the position, even after signing Queen to a large deal in free agency.