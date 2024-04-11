PFF Offers Up WR Options For Steelers On Day Two, Three Of Draft

One of the four biggest positions the Pittsburgh Steelers need to address in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft is wide receiver. After trading away Diontae Johnson, the team is left with George Pickens, Calvin Austin III, and some recently signed players like Quez Watkins and Van Jefferson. They need a true WR2 opposite of Pickens.

Pro Football Focus offered up some day-two and day-three targets for each NFL team on Thursday morning and focused on the WR position for the Steelers. On day two, they listed Michigan WR Roman Wilson. He stood out early in the pre-draft process at the 2024 Senior Bowl, where he was garnering a lot of buzz. He consistently got open, caught everything his way, and matched up well against Quinyon Mitchell, who was the top corner in attendance. Here is what PFF’s Dalton Wasserman had to say on his fit with the Steelers.

“New Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson would likely have flashbacks of Tyler Lockett if he were to throw passes to Roman Wilson. The former Wolverine is an ultra-competitive downfield threat who posted a perfect 99.9 deep receiving grade last season. He also dropped only one pass among his 67 targets.”

He broke out in 2023 for the National Championship-winning Michigan team. He caught 48 passes for 789 yards and 12 touchdowns, well surpassing his touchdown total from his first three seasons. Some interest was shown in Wilson at the Senior Bowl, and then they followed that up with a reported meeting with the team prior to his pro day, where Mike Tomlin, Omar Khan, and Arthur Smith were all in attendance.

For an in-depth scouting report on Wilson, check out Jonathan Heitritter’s report below.

On day three, PFF stuck with receiver options and listed Georgia WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint for the Steelers. Rosemy-Jacksaint is another receiver who attended the Senior Bowl, where teams talked to most prospects in attendance. Here is what Gordon McGuinness wrote on Rosemy-Jacksaint’s fit with the Steelers.

“Rosemy-Jacksaint’s college production — headlined by a career-high 535 receiving yards in 2023 — doesn’t scream future NFL starter. However, he does have a safe pair of hands, dropping none of the 63 catchable targets thrown his way over the past two seasons and averaging 2.47 yards per route run in 2023.”

Notably left out of McGuinness’ blurb is the impact that Rosemy-Jacksaint can have as a blocker. He is extremely physical and willing and plays with a tenacity that is rare for the position. He brings the same effort on run plays that he does when he runs routes, which could be a huge asset to the Steelers’ run-first offense. Here are a few plays of his blocking:

There hasn’t been a ton of demonstrated interest by the Steelers in him, but they did have a large contingent at Georgia’s pro day including Tomlin, Khan, Smith, and other scouting personnel.

If the Steelers miss out on guys they like on day one and two, they could do much worse than Rosemy-Jacksaint.

Check out my in-depth scouting report on Rosemy-Jacksaint below.