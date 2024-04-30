Steelers Draft Picks Have Super Bowl Aspirations

Hearts and smarts. The old Kevin Colbert phrase applies well to Omar Khan’s second draft class. Pittsburgh used its seven selections on a group of team-first players, focusing on offensive linemen, just looking for the chance to win. And chase football’s ultimate glory, the Super Bowl.

As shared by the TomWasHere YouTube account, Three Steelers draft picks appeared in a Q&A session during the team’s draft party Saturday. Second rounder C Zach Frazier and third rounders WR Roman Wilson and LB Payton Wilson attended the event. And all were in alignment of their ultimate goal.

“Getting a Super Bowl,” Roman Wilson said when asked by host Arthur Moats about his 2024 goals.

The only receiver the team drafted, Wilson should have an immediate impact, terms Mike Tomlin made clear during his draft call to him. He broke out in a big way in 2023 for Michigan, leading the team with 12 touchdown receptions on just 48 catches, scoring once every four grabs. Still, he knows about being selfless, playing for a run-heavy Wolverines team that averaged more than 37 rushing attempts per game. He also knows about winning, going 40-3 over his final three seasons.

Payton Wilson shared Roman’s sentiment.

“My dream goal is to win a Super Bowl,” he said. “So let’s go do it.”

Wilson enters the NFL with a chip on his hopefully healthy shoulders. Injury concerns dropped him from being a top-5o pick into the tail end of the third round before the Steelers stopped his fall. Wilson has undergone at least five surgeries since his senior year of high school, twice tearing his ACL while having three shoulder procedures in 2021. But on the field, he was dominant, and stayed healthy the last two seasons for the Wolfpack on his way to being named college football’s top linebacker in 2023, winning the Chuck Bednarik Award.

Frazier agreed with his new teammates dreaming big.

“Same thing. That’s the only goal,” he said of bringing a seventh ring to Pittsburgh.

Frazier embodied team-first when he attempted to crawl off the field after breaking his leg in 2023 in order to save his offense a timeout.

The Q&A felt a bit more like a pep rally, it’s not exactly hard-hitting stuff, but it didn’t need to be. What’s important is the mentality the Steelers’ draft class brings. And wire-to-wire, from Troy Fautanu to Ryan Watts, everyone seems to have the same, singular goal.