Najee Harris Attends Steelers’ First Day Of OTAs

Despite having his fifth-year option declined and officially entering a contract year, RB Najee Harris participated in Tuesday’s Pittsburgh Steelers OTA practice. ESPN’s Brooke Pryor tweeted video of Harris on the practice field as the roster came together for the first time since the Steelers’ Wild Card loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Harris was spotted at the team facility during Phase 1 of the offseason program, consisting of weight-lifting at the team’s practice complex. It makes his attendance for OTAs expected but still notable given his now uncertain future. Earlier this month, Pittsburgh declined Harris’ fifth-year option that would’ve fairly guaranteed a $6.79 million base salary in 2025.

Now, he’s entering the final year of his rookie contract and unless there’s an extension, will become a free agent next March. It’s possible the team extends Harris prior to 2024 but there have only been a handful of instances of players having their option declined and signing a long-term deal in the same offseason. In the two occasions we uncovered, Saints OL Cesar Ruiz and 49ers OL Laken Tomlinson, both players’ long-term deals averaged less than what the fifth-year option would’ve cost. It seems highly unlikely Harris would accept a long-term deal for less than $6.79 million per season.

According to Pryor, Harris showed up an hour into the team’s session. But head coach Mike Tomlin noted that delay was made known by Harris and excused by the team (even though these are voluntary sessions).

A big season could allow Harris to cash in next year. The Steelers have dedicated themselves even more to a stout running game, hiring run-oriented OC Arthur Smith this offseason and beefing up their offensive line with Troy Fautanu, Zach Frazier, and Mason McCormick.

Last week, Harris’ trainer said he’s slimmed down and lost several pounds with the goal of being more explosive and agile this season. Harris has played in the 240-pound range throughout his college and pro career.

Harris should remain the Steelers’ starting running back but will split time with Jaylen Warren, who will rotate in on early downs and handle third-down duties. Harris is looking for his fourth-straight 1,000-yard season. If he reaches that mark again, he’ll become the first NFL running back to do so in his first four seasons since the Tennessee Titans’ Chris Johnson from 2008 to 2011.

It’s not known if the Steelers had any absences today besides DT Cam Heyward, who is skipping voluntary OTAs as he seeks a long-term extension.