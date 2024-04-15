Mock Draft Monday – Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 Mock Draft: April 15

The Pittsburgh Steelers are well into the offseason, and the pre-draft process is coming to a close as the team looks to bolster its roster in hopes of having a better opportunity to compete in the postseason next year.

With the 2024 NFL Draft less than a month away, we go through another mock draft scenario and project players the Steelers may be interested in, given their current roster needs and the talent in this draft class.

ROUND 1 (#20 OVERALL) — JACKSON POWERS-JOHNSON/C/OREGON

The Steelers usually do a good job of filling needs prior to the NFL draft in free agency to keep themselves from being pigeonholed from taking a specific position high. However, up to this point, they still have a glaring hole that needs to be addressed with no clear starter yet on the roster. With their first-round pick looking more and more like it’s going to be an offensive lineman, it’s going to be hard not to project Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson in this spot leading up to the draft.

He’s pro-ready, having the size, strength, and athleticism you look for in a run blocker, as well as a pass protector. He has great character as a team-first player and excelled last season at Oregon as a dominant run blocker, proving he can make base blocks at the line of scrimmage as well as on the move. He’s the most pro-ready center in the class, and Pittsburgh recently had him in for a pre-draft visit to show their interest in him. He could plug him into the lineup right away to snap the ball to Russell Wilson, who will help ease the transition from the college game to the pros.

Jackson Powers-Johnson Scouting Report

ROUND 2 (#51 OVERALL)— LADD MCCONKEY/WR/GEORGIA

The Steelers traded Diontae Johnson and cut Allen Robinson II this offseason, creating a massive hole at wide receiver. They have gone out and signed Quez Watkins and Van Jefferson, but that doesn’t keep them from drafting another pass catcher, and likely on the second day of the draft at that. One name that fits the bill of what Pittsburgh needs is Georgia’s Ladd McConkey, a smaller pass catcher with great play speed to win down the field vertically and a nuanced route runner who routinely shakes coverage defenders out of their cleats.

McConkey has the skill set to complement George Pickens as that smaller, quicker receiver who can play inside and outside, giving Pittsburgh two former Bulldogs at wideout to tear apart defenses. The combo would resemble the D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett duo back in Seattle, a 1-2 punch quarterback Russell Wilson made a living throwing to for years. Pittsburgh brought in McConkey for a pre-draft visit, so the interest is real as they look to hit on yet another Day Two receiver.

Ladd McConkey Scouting Report

ROUND 3 (#84 OVERALL)— MAX MELTON/CB/RUTGERS

The Steelers need to address cornerback in the draft and could target a guy who can start in the slot and a corner who can play on the outside. With Rutgers CB Max Melton, they hit two birds with one stone thanks to his versatility of being able to play inside and outside in the defensive backfield. Melton is a capable cover corner with decent speed and quickness who utilizes his instincts well when it comes to reading receivers coming out of their breaks as well as contesting at the catch point. He has 22 career pass deflections and eight career interceptions but also is a huge contributor on special teams with four blocked punts in his college career. He recently had a pre-draft visit with Pittsburgh, meaning that they could look to bring him in and compete for a starting job in the slot with the potential to kick outside down the road.

Max Melton Scouting Profile

ROUND 3 (#98 OVERALL VIA EAGLES)— BLAKE FISHER/OT/NOTRE DAME

The Steelers have a need at the tackle position and address it with Notre Dame OT Blake Fisher. Fisher, who checked in at 6-6, 312 pounds at the Combine, started 27 games for Notre Dame and is still only 20 years old, having youth and experience on his side. He met with Pittsburgh formally at the Combine and was brought in for a pre-draft visit, suggesting that he could be the guy the team targets should they miss out on taking a tackle early. Fisher proved to be a quality run blocker during his time with the Fighting Irish, but needs to develop more as a pass protector and play with more consistency, but the tools are there for Fisher to eventually push for a starting job at right tackle. That would allow Broderick Jones to go back to his more natural left tackle position should the team move on from Dan Moore Jr. after the 2024 season.

Blake Fisher Scouting Report

ROUND 4 (#119 OVERALL)— TREVIN WALLACE/LB/KENTUCKY

The Steelers made a splash in free agency by signing LB Patrick Queen, but they could realistically look to add another quality player in the draft with LB Elandon Roberts aging and Cole Holcomb’s rehab remaining up in the air after suffering a nasty leg injury last season, putting his 2024 status in doubt. They manage to land Kentucky’s Trevin Wallace in this scenario, having shown interest in him by sending LB Coach Aaron Curry to his Pro Day to work him out. Wallace is a densely-built linebacker, standing 6012, 244 pounds while running a 4.51 40-yard dash at that size. He still needs to develop in some intricacies of the game, but he could come in and sit behind Queen and Roberts this season, figuratively being an option to step into the BUCK role for 2025.

Trevin Wallace Scouting Report

ROUND 6 (#178 OVERALL VIA PANTHERS)— TIP REIMAN/TE/ILLINOIS

The Steelers are looking to go with more of a run-heavy, two-tight-end offense under new OC Arthur Smith, so adding another quality blocking tight end with some receiving upside would be wise for Pittsburgh later in the draft. Possibly the best blocking tight end in this class is Illinois TE Tip Reiman, who has the size and strength to base block defensive ends while also dominating linebackers and safeties as a run blocker. He tested well at the Combine and also flashed his receiving prowess in college, being a good option as a long-term TE2 in the league who can play with Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington and be an option to help fill the void should Freiermuth not be re-signed entering the final year of his rookie deal.

Tip Reiman Scouting Profile

ROUND 6 (#195 OVERALL)— JADEN CRUMEDY/DL/MISSISSIPPI STATE

The Steelers close out the draft by selecting Mississippi State’s Jaden Crumedy to add more depth to the interior of their defensive line. Crumedy is a fifth-year senior whose contributions for the Bulldogs go back to 2019, providing a stout run defender in the middle while generating some pass rush. He reached a career-high in sacks (2.5) in 2023, being more of a pocket pusher than a nuanced pass rusher. The 6-4, 301-pounder has the size and length (33-inch arms) that Pittsburgh finds attractive in its defensive linemen and is a powerful man who flashes underrated athleticism on tape. He was just brought in for a pre-draft visit, and he can come in and sit behind the starters as he develops into a hopeful rotational piece at either nose tackle or as a base 3-4 defensive end.

Jaden Crumedy Scouting Profile