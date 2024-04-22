Making The Case: Why Georgia OT Amarius Mims Could Be The Steelers Pick

A new mini-series we’ll write ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft. There’s still plenty of debate over who the Pittsburgh Steelers will select at No. 20. And we’ll use these articles to make the case for why each player could be the name on the card when the team turns it into the NFL. All leading up to Thursday night to kick off the three-day event.

Starting with Georgia OT Amarius Mims and why he could be the Steelers’ first-round pick.

Why Amarius Mims Makes Sense

The Steelers want to move Broderick Jones over to left tackle. Ergo, they need a right tackle. And they prioritize size, length, and pedigree. All roads lead to Amarius Mims who checks more Steelers boxes than any prospect in this year’s draft, registering a top mark in our “interest” study that Clayton Eckert conducts.

Georgia was one of four Pro Days Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan attended. If the team’s “Blue’s Clues” hold, the team’s first-round pick will come from one of those schools. But even failing that, Mims was brought in for a pre-draft visit, following the same path as Broderick Jones, also making a trip to the team facility before Pittsburgh traded up for him in 2023.

Mims comes with risk. His biggest knock is as that large as his frame, he only had eight career starts and less than 900 career snaps at Georgia. But if teams can get past that, and someone will, the upside is immense. Mims’ length makes him impossible to go around and he’s a good athlete, especially considering he played through an ankle sprain last season. He can engulf and envelop in the run game and though he could be a bit more of a mauler, if you can unlock that fire, he’ll be exactly what the Steelers are looking for. The low number of starts is a concern, but Broderick Jones was a one-year starter (who played more, to be fair) and that didn’t bother the team. The same could apply for Mims.

And despite his inexperience, Mims isn’t an incredibly raw prospect. He’s gotta work on redirecting and defending inside rushes and counters and the run blocking could have a bit more power to it. But technically, he’s in a good spot relative to his playing time, hardened by facing top prospects in practice and on Saturdays in the SEC. Coaches speak highly of him and Mims certainly seems eager to join the Steelers, the chance to turn ex-teammates into current ones.

Taking a tackle means not getting a center. But Mims’ upside is higher than any center prospect and potentially any prospect the Steelers could select at No. 20. And though tackle is deep, that depth runs out sooner than later and options even by No. 51 will be limited. If the Steelers hit on Mims, they’ll have two stud Georgia tackles for a long time, a great way to support their new quarterbacks.