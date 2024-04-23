Diontae Johnson Surprised Steelers Traded Him

Diontae Johnson is excited to be a Carolina Panther. But he didn’t expect that to be where he played in 2024. Speaking with reporters for the first time since the Pittsburgh Steelers dealt him in an offseason trade for CB Donte Jackson and pick swaps, Johnson said the news of him being traded came as a surprise, as tweeted by the Carolina Blitz twitter account.

“I was surprised but blessed at the same time,” Johnson said of his reaction to the trade via the Panthers’ YouTube channel. “Fresh start somewhere. I’ve been in Pittsburgh five years. Coming here is different. Still trying to get acclimated but I’m enjoying the process right now.”

Diontae Johnson says Bryce is accurate, can make every throw & emphasized that he’s here to help make him better and grow. Johnson also said the trade came as a surprise. When I asked if that surprise comes with a chip he said it kinda did, but added that the NFL is a business. pic.twitter.com/X5neSvULQV — Carolina Blitz (@KeepBlitzin) April 23, 2024

As Carolina Blitz’s tweet notes, Johnson doesn’t seem to have hard feelings about the trade. Shortly after being dealt, he sent an Instagram post thanking the city and team for their support.

“It’s a business at the end of the day. But I can only control what I can control. I’m appreciative of the Panthers taking the chance on me. Giving me a fresh start. I’m here to work and turn things around.”

Johnson was rumored to be on the trade block during the NFL Scouting Combine with speculation ramping up just ahead of free agency. On March 12, the Steelers officially sent Johnson to the Panthers getting back a starting CB in Jackson in return. The Steelers also picked up a sixth-round selection and gave the Panthers their seventh-round pick.

The reasons for the Steelers making the move are unclear. Mike Tomlin confirmed during the NFL owners meetings that Johnson did not ask for a trade, a sentiment that tracks with Johnson’s surprise of being dealt. His time in Pittsburgh came with ups and downs and he was clearly frustrated at points during the 2023 season as the Steelers’ offense struggled to put points on the board. He also apparently got into a heated argument with coaches and players.

Regardless of reason, Johnson is starting fresh in Carolina. He’ll be the team’s top target for second-year QB Bryce Young, who struggled as a rookie but had few dynamic and talented receivers to throw to. Speaking to the media as well, Young praised Johnson’s attention to detail, as tweeted by Sheena Quick.

Bryce Young says Diontae Johnson is a perfectionist – even in this first phase.#Panthers@1340AMFOXSports pic.twitter.com/X4MNA5QJGF — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) April 23, 2024

Barring a trade for WR Brandon Aiyuk, Pittsburgh will likely use this week’s draft to find Johnson’s replacement. Spending a Day 2 selection, potentially No. 51 in the second round, on a WR is a realistic scenario. The Steelers spent a significant number of their pre-draft visits on the position with Florida’s Ricky Pearsall and Western Kentucky’s Malachi Corley among the notable names. Michigan’s Roman Wilson wasn’t brought in for a visit but is another candidate the Steelers could consider.