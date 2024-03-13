Diontae Johnson Says Goodbye To Pittsburgh

As he departs for Carolina, WR Diontae Johnson is saying goodbye to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Steelers Nation. In an Instagram post an hour after news broke Johnson was being traded to the Carolina Panthers, Johnson thanked the organization, the fans, and the city for the first five years of his NFL career.

Headlined by a photo of him in his Steelers’ uniform, his caption read.

“Pittsburgh it’s been real! 5 years ago you brought me in and treated me like family from day one. I will always be grateful for the memories made and relationships I will forever cherish. To my teammates, coaches, staff, and the fans who were there through the good and bad.. thank you for allowing me to grow into the man I am today. 1️⃣8️⃣ out”

A Florida native who played his college ball at Toledo, Johnson was the Steelers’ third-round pick of the 2019 NFL Draft. His best season came in 2021, catching 107 passes for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns. But his 2023 was hampered by a Week One hamstring injury that caused him to miss the next month while controversy followed him on and off the field.

His tenure was marked by ups and downs. Spectacular catches, terrible drops. Big touchdowns, a historic touchdown-less streak. Highs and lows defined him until the Steelers sent him to the Panthers on the eve of the new league year.

Johnson ends his Steelers’ career with 391 receptions, 4,363 yards, and 25 touchdowns. Johnson finishes 5th all-time in franchise history for receptions, ninth in yards, and 13th in touchdowns.

In return, the Steelers will receive CB Donte Jackson, who is likely slated to start opposite Joey Porter Jr. The two teams also exchanged draft picks: Pittsburgh sent this year’s seventh-round pick, No. 240, while Carolina returns this year’s sixth-round selection, No. 178. Look for a full report on Jackson in the morning on Steelers Depot.