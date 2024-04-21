CBS Sports Panel Names Three Prospects Of Interest To Steelers Who Could Fall Out Of First Round

This time of year, in the weeks and days leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft, players are “rising” or “falling” on draft boards, at least in the eyes of the draft media. In the end, what these prospects put on tape is more important than their NFL Scouting Combine testing results, but inevitably players who test really well or run a really fast 40-yard dash start to receive higher big board placements by media outlets.

A CBS Sports panel of Ryan Wilson, Chris Trapasso, and Josh Edwards posed the question to themselves—which prospects could fall out of the first round? All three names they listed have been receiving first-round buzz, and all three are of interest to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

CB Nate Wiggins – Clemson

Wilson: “Nate Wiggins could be a victim of circumstance. He’s as close to a shutdown corner as you’re going to get in today’s NFL. And while he’s long, his slight build may concern some teams, especially after Emmanuel Forbes, the Commanders’ first-round pick a year ago who played at 166 [pounds] in college, struggled through his rookie campaign.”

Wiggins has youth and athleticism in his favor, and his tape showed probably the best pure cover corner in the draft. The only issue is he came in very light at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine. At 6013, 173 pounds, he ran a blazing-fast 4.28-second 40-yard dash. He added nine pounds for Clemson Pro Day, but his tape still showed a prospect who could struggle against the run. It is more difficult to hide these types of players in today’s game, as savvy offensive coordinators are going to run in their direction and set up one-on-one opportunities in the open field.

The Steelers had a pre-draft visit with Wiggins. Corner doesn’t seem like the top priority in the first round, but if he falls into the second round, he could be in play.

Nate Wiggins Scouting Report

WR Ladd McConkey – Georgia

Trapasso: “It’d be because of the injuries concerns, which we rarely hear much about during or even after the first round. McConkey’s film is first-round caliber, but he has a small frame and was banged up in 2023.”

I don’t know if I buy into McConkey being a sure-thing first-round pick outside of the injury concerns, but he has definitely received that type of buzz throughout the process. There are so many good wide receivers that some are going to have to fall. He is among the best route runners in this class and understands how to get open from the slot with capabilities outside as well. His college production wasn’t anything suggesting a first-round pick, but every team is looking for great route runners who can get open.

He had a back injury that lingered throughout the 2023 season and missed a few games later in the year due to an ankle sprain. The Steelers had a reported pre-draft visit with him, but that report was never corroborated, and whether that visit happened is unclear. Regardless, the team needs a receiver, and preferably one that excels at running routes to help replace what Diontae Johnson brought to the team. If McConkey falls to them in the second round, it seems likely that the Steelers would make him their WR2.

Ladd McConkey Scouting Report

C Jackson Powers-Johnson – Oregon

Edwards: “The hype surrounding Powers-Johnson exceeded reality. I think there is a good chance he will still get into the first round, but I wanted to pick a player who is not already viewed as being on the fringe.”

Every year there are players who ride the wave of a good performance at the Senior Bowl, and the same can certainly be said about Powers-Johnson. He only participated for a day or two at practices but left an impression with his athleticism and competitive toughness making plays out in space and making blocks down the field in team sessions.

At one point, he was the leading name in the media to go to the Steelers, but Edwards isn’t the first to wonder if he would fall to the second round. NFL.com’s Chad Reuter recently had Powers-Johnson falling to the Steelers at pick No. 51. He is one of three centers many view as Week-1 starters, so that could help his draft stock with several center-needy teams. On the other hand, centers aren’t usually a popular pick in the first round. Over the last 10 drafts, an average of 0.7 centers went in the first round, or less than one per year.

Powers-Johnson falling to the Steelers at pick No. 51 might be the most ideal scenario that could possibly happen. At the very least, him falling out of the first round would present an appealing trade-up opportunity.

Jackson Powers-Johnson Scouting Report