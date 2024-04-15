‘You Can’t Hide Those Guys Anymore’: Daniel Jeremiah Has Questions About CB Nate Wiggins’ Tackling

One of the positions that could be addressed by the Pittsburgh Steelers over the first two days of the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft is cornerback. They acquired Donte Jackson in a trade with the Carolina Panthers that shipped away Diontae Johnson, but he is on a one-year deal, and there are questions about his abilities as a starting corner opposite Joey Porter Jr. They need a long-term option opposite Porter, as well as a slot corner that can play inside.
The interest is there, as the Steelers have brought in eight defensive backs for pre-draft visits ranging from day one to late-round prospects. One of the day-one guys that could be in play is Clemson CB Nate Wiggins.
In a recent episode of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show, draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah spoke about one of his least favorite mock draft projections, and that player was Wiggins.
“Nate Wiggins is really talented. I could make a case if you just watch him cover, he’s the best pure cover guy in the entire draft,” Jeremiah said. “I’ve just kind of gotten away, and I’ve kind of pushed guys down over the last several years that aren’t tackling corners. You used to be able to play with guys who didn’t really tackle…You can’t hide those guys anymore.”
Wiggins measured in at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine at 6013, 173 pounds, with 30 1/2-inch arms. He ran an impressive 4.28-second 40-yard dash and showed off his explosiveness with a 36-inch vertical. His athleticism and ability to cover are not in question, but teams are better at scheming around corners who can’t tackle.
“They’re just gonna leave him unblocked. You’re gonna make him the force player and it’s a nightmare,” Jeremiah said.
Wiggins added 9 pounds for his pro day at Clemson, but the questions about his tackling remain on his college tape. Here is what Alex Kozora wrote about his tackling in his scouting report on Wiggins.
“On tape, Wiggins’ tackling and run defense are hit and miss. There are moments of him making open-field stops, mostly in coverage, but his run fits were iffy.”
On one hand, the Steelers need speed in their secondary. It was sorely missing last year and a player like Wiggins could help that in a big way. But if he is going to be a liability in run support, then that could create a whole other set of issues. Even last year, with a physical corner like Porter, Tomlin eased him into his role and actively schemed to keep him away from having to play against the run where possible.
The AFC North is a physical division with plenty of running back talent and mobile quarterbacks who could exploit Wiggins if he can’t hold up against the run early in his career. That being said, Wiggins is just 20 years old currently and has plenty of time to grow into his frame.
At the combine, Wiggins talked about his physicality.
“I feel like I’m [a] pretty physical corner right now, but I feel like I can get more physical,” Wiggins said. “They want me to get weight, but I don’t feel like I’m a bad weight. We cut the film on, nobody just pushed me around, so I don’t feel like I’m at a bad weight. My goal is getting 192, 193.”
If he can get to that goal weight and work on his angles and tackling in run support, then he can overcome some of these concerns. But is that a risk you want to take in the first round with other positions of need?
For what it’s worth, Wiggins checks all the boxes and is one of the prospects that, based on history, could become the Steelers’ first selection in the draft.