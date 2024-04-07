Interview: Clemson CB Nate Wiggins Leans Into Youth, Speed As Two Best Traits

While many are focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers upgrading their offensive line in the first round, whether it be a center or tackle, they have had pre-draft visits with projected first-round picks at other positions. This past Thursday, the Steelers hosted three pre-draft visitors including Clemson CB Nate Wiggins. Drafting a corner in round one may place the Steelers in a bind for getting offensive line help at the 51st overall selection in the second round, but Wiggins has a couple rare and highly sought after traits that could make him a home run selection.

For one, he is just 20 years old and has rare youth for a rookie in the NFL. He won’t be turning 21 until late August. Anytime you can get a player that is that young and talented, they have a chance of being a long-time contributor for the team. A recent example is LB Patrick Queen who the Steelers just signed following his rookie contract. He is just 24 years old with an entire rookie contract worth of experience in the league.

He also has rare speed. Running a 4.28-second 40-yard dash at the combine, he showed off just how athletic he is. For a Steelers secondary that has been lacking high-end speed, Wiggins could be just the remedy the team is looking for.

At the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, Wiggins was well aware that his speed and youth are two of his most attractive traits.

“I set myself apart ’cause I’m a lockdown corner, and I’m very fast, and I’m a technician,” Wiggins said. “That’s why I think I’m the best corner in the draft, ’cause I can lock down one side of the field and completely take the receiver out of the game. That’s the scary part about me. I’m still 20 and I still got a lot more growth in me.”

Wiggins spent three seasons at Clemson, but really started seeing the field in 2022. Over the last two seasons, he has 58 total tackles, 48 solo tackles, three tackles for loss, 19 passes defensed, three interceptions, two defensive touchdowns, and two forced fumbles.

“My hardest part of my journey was coming into Clemson as a freshman. Just coming in at 17 years old, I really didn’t know what to expect,” Wiggins said. “But now I feel like everything I did at Clemson, everything that happened, I feel like it made me the man I am now. I started school early.”

It wasn’t all perfect for him at the combine, however, as he weighed in at a very light 173 pounds. He came back to his Clemson pro day a couple weeks later at 182 which is a much better weight, but is still pretty light for a 6013 frame. He also pulled up injured while running his blazing-fast 40-yard dash, though he was healthy enough to do position drills at his pro day.

“I feel like I can get more physical, but I feel like I’m [a] pretty physical corner right now, but I feel like I can get more physical,” Wiggins said. “They want me to get weight, but I don’t feel like I’m a bad weight. We cut the film on, nobody just pushed me around, so I don’t feel like I’m at a bad weight. My goal is getting 192, 193”

Again, his youth plays a role there as he still has plenty of time to grow into his body, and it is possible he cut some weight for the combine to be able to maximize his 40 time.

Wiggins was asked what one key learning of the pre-draft process has been for him.

“The biggest part I took out from this process [was] the special team,” Wiggins said. “Special teams is the most important thing if you gonna get on a team. So you gotta play special teams.”

While there may be more pressing needs than drafting a corner in the first round, Wiggins’ combination of speed and youth would give the Steelers two great options at corner for the next several years. Joey Porter Jr. is a bigger and more physical press corner while Wiggins has the speed that the secondary sorely needs.

With a pre-draft visit in the books, and a large contingent at the Clemson pro day including head coach Mike Tomlin, GM Omar Khan, and DC Teryl Austin, he could certainly be on their radar at pick 20.

