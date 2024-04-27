NFL Analysts Name A Pair Of Steelers As Their Favorite Picks Of The Draft

The 2024 NFL Draft is now fully in the books, so it is time for all of the instant reactions, draft grades, and other analysis to start trickling in from the major draft analysts. Live on the NFL Network broadcast of the event, a pair of draft analysts offered up their favorite picks of the draft, and both named Steelers picks.

Daniel Jeremiah started things off with NC State LB Payton Wilson, who went to the Steelers with the No. 98 overall pick in the third round.

“I look at a guy like Payton Wilson, the linebacker from NC State who was a first-round player, had unbelievable tape, won every award you can win in college football,” Jeremiah said. “Due to injuries, he was continuing to slide on down the board til eventually Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers said that’s enough. We’re bringing this guy in. We’re gonna put him next to Patrick Queen and let him play some ball.”

The first linebacker off the board was Texas A&M LB Edgerrin Cooper, followed by Junior Colson, Trevin Wallace, Marist Liufau, Ty’Ron Hopper, and then finally Payton Wilson. The argument can be made that Wilson had the best combination of tape, production, and athleticism out of that whole group. Rapoport reported on X after his pick last night that 22 teams think he is a one-contract player because he is missing an ACL.

That being said, there is no denying that he was very healthy and very productive in 2023. He was a consensus first-team All-American and took home both the Butkus and Bednarik Awards, given to the best linebacker and defensive player in college football.

The Steelers seem to be comfortable with his medicals, or at the very least, are comfortable that his incredibly high potential outweighs the risk of a late third-round investment.

Charles Davis offered up his favorite pick and also went with a Steeler, naming West Virginia C Zach Frazier.

“I think the Steelers had an extraordinary draft, and mine is Zach Frazier, the center from West Virginia, because there’s a screaming need there, but there’s also a great talent there,” Davis said. “There’s a great tradition of centers with the Pittsburgh Steelers going back to The Ranger – Ray Mansfield, through Mike Webster, Dermontti Dawson, Maurkice Pouncey, and guess what? Zach Frazier has a chance to be that next one.”

The Steelers stuck to their guns and stayed put at No. 51 and were rewarded with one of the top three centers in the class in Frazier. The argument can be made that he is the top center in the class, with Jackson Powers-Johnson being drafted to play guard and Graham Barton being a conversion prospect from left tackle.

Frazier comes out of college with 2,606 snaps at the center position, the most of any center prospect in the class. He was an instant contributor as a freshman and was a pillar of that program for his four years there. His competitive toughness, play strength, and powerful hands will be an asset to the Steelers as the likely Week 1 starter.

“Creed Humphrey transformed Kansas City as the second-round wrestling center,” Davis said. “This guy’s got a chance to do it as well in Pittsburgh.”

As a nearly undefeated wrestler throughout high school, Frazier participated in the sport to improve his football skills. He credits it with some of the leverage and body control he shows in his play at center.

You would be hard-pressed to find an analyst who disagrees with the opinion that the Steelers knocked this draft out of the park.