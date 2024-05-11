Steelers Add Two Players To Rookie Minicamp Roster

The Pittsburgh Steelers added two more players to their rookie minicamp roster Saturday morning.

The team’s public relations Twitter account announced that tight end Joel Honigford and linebacker Joshua Pryor were added to the rookie minicamp roster Saturday morning.

Honigford played at Michigan, while Pryor is a Bowie State product.

The Steelers worked out Honigford last October, getting a look at the Michigan product while the team dealt with a number of injuries at tight end.

A converted tight end from offensive tackle early in his collegiate career, Honigford weighed in at 6050, 260 pounds at his 2023 Pro Day. While he didn’t run the 40-yard dash at his Pro Day last year, Honigford recorded a 35-inch vertical, a 9’5″ in the broad, and put up 19 reps on the bench press.

During his time at Michigan, he was used almost exclusively as a blocker, catching just one pass in college for just 10 yards.

Honigford spent time with the Arizona Cardinals last season after going undrafted.

Pryor is listed as a linebacker for the Steelers, presumably outside linebacker, since he was a defensive end for the Washington Commanders last season after going undrafted out of Bowie State. Pryor worked his way onto the Commanders’ roster last season and appeared in seven games, recording one tackle while playing 157 snaps on special teams.

Pryor also blocked a kick last season against the Dallas Cowboys.

Joshua Pryor, a Bowie State product, blocked Brandon Aubrey’s kick. First miss of the season for Dallas. pic.twitter.com/QG8Tw5P2Gs — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 7, 2024

Before entering the NFL, Pryor had a dominant career at Bowie State, earning the CIAA Defensive Player of the Year award in 2022 while also garnering second-team All-American honors. He finished his time in college as the all-time sacks leader for Bowie State with 32. He also won the HBCU’s “Protect Your Skull” Defensive Player of the Year in 2019.

Coming out of Bowie State, Pryor measured in at 6034, 242 pounds with 32 5/8-inch arms while clocking a 4.85 40-yard dash at the HBCU Combine, adding a 30-inch vertical and a 9’8″ board jump.