Watch: The Depot 180 — March 12 — Episode 398

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The salary cap figure for 2024 was released on Friday afternoon. With a roughly $30 million dollar increase from 2023, the Steelers are now cap compliant and have roughly $9 million in cap space following the release of C Mason Cole and the signing of OL Dylan Cook to a one-year contract. In today’s episode, I discuss some more candidates to be cut, restructured, or extended to continue creating cap space. I also talk about some candidates to become the Steelers’ next center and punter.

