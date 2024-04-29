Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,152)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,152 on this Monday afternoon, I discuss the evolution of the offensive line in Pittsburgh and why this has a chance to be the Steelers’ most complete unit since 2018.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1152)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP8997930712
6bc9mw6n