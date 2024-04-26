Watch: The Depot 180 — April 26 — Episode 411

Episode 411 — Apr. 26, 2024

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

With the 20th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Steelers selected Washington OT Troy Fautanu. In today’s episode, I discuss the addition of Fautanu, why some have talked about him kicking inside to guard while Tomlin is adamant that he is a tackle, and some of his traits that will allow him to stay out at tackle. I also talk about how the rest of the draft board broke and what could be in store for Day 2.

