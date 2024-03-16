Steelers The ‘Worst Landing Spot’ For LSU WR Brian Thomas Jr., Bleacher Report Believes

Following the trade of veteran wide receiver Diontae Johnson away to the Carolina Panthers earlier in the week, the need for a wide receiver skyrocketed to near the top of the charts for the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason.

Johnson, who served as the X in the Steelers’ offense due to his route running and ability to create separation at an elite level, was entering the final year of his contract. Prior to the trade, the Steelers reportedly had meetings with some of the top receivers in the 2024 NFL Draft class, which was rather surprising.

Now, though, it all makes sense.

But of those top receivers in the draft class, one landing in Pittsburgh would be the “worst landing spot” for him, according to Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine. That would be LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.

In a piece for Bleacher Report Saturday morning, Ballentine stated that Thomas landing in Pittsburgh, presumably in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft in late April, would be bad for the wide receiver prospect due to the presence of George Pickens already in Pittsburgh, as well as the style of play that the Steelers will likely be leaning into in 2024 and beyond under offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

“The Steelers just traded away Diontae Johnson and don’t really have a replacement in place. So it won’t be surprising if we start to see wide receiver become a popular target in post-free agency mock drafts. It makes sense, but Thomas isn’t the right fit for what they need,” Ballentine writes regarding Thomas and a potential landing spot in Pittsburgh. “There’s too much overlap with George Pickens and the Steelers don’t figure to be a pass-heavy team. With Arthur Smith coming on to run the offense, the Steelers are likely to lean on their running back tandem of Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren.