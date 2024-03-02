For the first time, an NFL insider is reporting the Pittsburgh Steelers have actual interest in Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields.

Schefter: ‘Some Conversation’ About Steelers For Bears QB Justin Fields

Appearing on SportsCenter earlier today, Schefter pushed back on the idea the Bears are closing in on a deal with the Atlanta Falcons.

“I think Atlanta will be something of a surprise right now to trade for Justin Fields,” Schefter said via On3.com’s Nick Kosko. “There’s been some conversation about the Pittsburgh Steelers, maybe something can be figured out there.”

Saturday morning, Tony Pauline reported a deal with the Falcons was close though not final. The Falcons have been a popular landing spot for Fields, a Georgia native who played for the Bulldogs before transferring to Ohio State. New head coach Raheem Morris said earlier this week the Falcons are looking for a quarterback who fits the city, leaving some to interpret that as a nod to Fields.

While Fields and the Steelers have been speculated for weeks, this is essentially the first time a reporter is putting Pittsburgh on the record in connection with Fields. While the team has publicly downplayed the idea of making a splash move and other reporters like NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero report they don’t expect Pittsburgh to make a move, the Steelers are a team to watch for Justin Fields.

Most expectations are that a team will have to trade a Day Two selection, likely a second rounder, along with a later round pick, to acquire Fields.

Pittsburgh has framed their offseason goal as creating “strong competition” for QB Kenny Pickett, language GM Omar Khan used meeting with reporters on Thursday. But a trade for Fields would make him a de facto starter and push Pickett out of the picture as the Steelers’ franchise quarterback.

In addition to the Steelers and Falcons, Schefter mentioned the Las Vegas Raiders as a potential landing spot for Fields. But his main takeaway was that the NFL isn’t itching to trade for him.

“There’s not this huge number of teams lined up to trade for Justin Fields as the Bears look to find a home for him before free agency begins in about 10 days.”

That meshes with a report from The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, who indicated Friday Fields doesn’t have a “robust” trade market.

Bears’ GM Ryan Poles told reporters at the Combine he would like to trade Fields before free agency opens up on March 13. Of course, the Bears won’t give him away and Fields’ fifth-year option doesn’t come due until May 2. In his meeting with reporters at the Combine days ago, Poles indicated there were no “serious” trade discussions about Fields but teams had begun to reach out. The Combine is typically the time for these types of conversations to heat up.

If Fields is dealt, Chicago will be nearly guaranteed to draft USC QB Caleb Williams No. 1 overall. Stay tuned.