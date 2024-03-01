Report: Justin Fields Doesn’t Have ‘Robust’ Trade Market

If the Chicago Bears intend on trading QB Justin Fields, they might struggle to find a buyer. One of the NFL’s big offseason dominoes, The Athletic’s Diana Russini is hearing teams aren’t as interested in dealing for him as the media thought.

As shared by Kyle Yates Friday, Russini said on The Athletic Football show that Fields’ trade market isn’t “as robust as a lot of people thought.”

"I can tell you I don't think the market [for Justin Fields] is as robust as a lot of people thought…" – @DMRussini, via The Athletic Football Show pic.twitter.com/vUV6NqoPgK — Kyle Yates (@KyleYNFL) March 1, 2024

It’s unclear if the issue is over Fields the player, a talented but inconsistent quarterback, or the Bears’ asking price. Reportedly, they’re looking for at least one Day 2 selection, likely a second rounder, along with later-round pick compensation. Speaking with reporters earlier in the week, Bears GM Ryan Poles confirmed that there hadn’t been any “serious” trade talks about Fields.

Throughout the offseason, Pittsburgh’s been rumored and speculated to have interest in Justin Fields. While the organization has publicly committed to QB Kenny Pickett, looking to add competition instead of a replacement, it hasn’t completely closed the door on making a big swing. Speaking to reporters yesterday, GM Omar Khan didn’t outright deny the possibility of trading for Fields, though the team never publicly confirms or denies reports about players not on their roster.

Even at a reduced price, odds remain low that the Steelers make a move for Fields. But the longer his situation is unresolved, the more speculation there will be about where he lands. And the more the media will connect him with Pittsburgh. Other teams speculated to have interest include the Atlanta Falcons and Las Vegas Raiders. Both teams need a quarterback with Atlanta giving Fields the chance to return to his home state. He briefly played at Georgia before transferring to Ohio State.

It’s also possible that the Bears decide to keep Fields. There’s little preventing the team from doing that, no large salary that would make his contract unreasonable to hold onto. His fifth-year option decision is due by May 2 but right now, it’s unclear which roster he’ll be on by that point.