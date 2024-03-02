Tony Pauline: Bears And Falcons ‘Close To Finalizing’ Trade For Justin Fields

The Justin Fields trade saga appears to be coming to a rapid close, thankfully.

According to a report from NFL insider Tony Pauline, word from the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis is that the Chicago Bears and the Atlanta Falcons are close to finalizing a deal for the former Ohio State star quarterback, returning Fields to his hometown.

“Word in Indianapolis is the Chicago Bears are close to finalizing a deal which would send former first-round pick Justin Fields to the Atlanta Falcons,” Pauline writes in his NFL insider notes Saturday morning. “It is not known if the deal will be finalized or even announced before the conclusion of the Combine. As I reported on Thursday, if the Falcons can’t come to terms with the Bears for Fields, they will turn their attention to Baker Mayfield if he’s available when free agency commences.”

The report from Pauline comes just a few days after Chicago GM Ryan Poles stated that he wants to do right by Fields and would trade him before free agency started if that was to be the direction the Bears took at the position. They hold the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, Poles did state that the Bears hadn’t had any serious trade talks regarding Fields to that point, something that The Athletic’s Dianna Russini followed up with Friday, stating that it didn’t appear that Fields had a “robust trade market.”

Coming into the week of the Combine, it was expected that a Justin Fields trade could materialize in short order, especially if the Bears met with USC QB Caleb Williams and felt comfortable enough to make him the first pick in the draft. On Tuesday, Poles said the franchise wants to do right by Fields, giving him an answer as soon as possible.

“No one wants to live in gray,” he said via the Bears’ YouTube channel regarding Fields’ situation. “I know that’s uncomfortable. I wouldn’t want to be in that situation either. We’ll gather the information. We will move as quickly as possible.”

Sure seems like things are moving quickly with Fields now.

The Falcons were always a logical landing spot, considering the need at the position for Atlanta under new head coach Raheem Morris and new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson. The Steelers were also linked to Fields via trade, though it’s unknown if the franchise actually checked in on the quarterback’s availability or not. Pittsburgh has stated repeatedly this offseason that they have full faith in Kenny Pickett as QB1, so a trade for Justin Fields would have gone against that.

We’ll see when — or if — the Fields trade to Atlanta is announced. Presumably, it wouldn’t cost much more than a second or third round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, especially with the financial price tag Fields’ fifth-year option carries for the 2025 season, of which a decision needs made on by May 2.

But the Fields saga is drawing to a close. Thankfully.