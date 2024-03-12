Rapoport: Bengals Trade RB Joe Mixon To Texans

After a report that they were releasing longtime franchise running back Joe Mixon late Monday night, the Cincinnati Bengals reversed course Tuesday morning and have now traded Mixon to the Houston Texans, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Plot twist: The #Bengals are now trading Joe Mixon to the #Texans, rather than releasing him, sources say. So Zack Moss signs in Cincy, Mixon is traded to Houston. From Joe Burrow to CJ Stroud. pic.twitter.com/TG0G3JMGMp — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2024

Mixon became the odd man out in Cincinnati’s backfield on Monday night after the Bengals added free agent running back Zack Moss on a two-year, $8 million deal, pairing him with second-year running back Chase Brown to get cheaper — and younger — in the backfield.

Though the Bengals were set to release Mixon, giving him a chance to choose his next team, the team reversed course Tuesday and flipped him to the Texans, giving Houston an answer at the running back position.

Mixon, a second-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Bengals, has put together an impressive career. In seven years in Cincinnati, Mixon rushed for 6,412 yards and 49 touchdowns, averaging 4.1 yards per carry. The Oklahoma product added 283 receptions for 2,139 yards and 13 touchdowns and earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2021.

In his seven seasons, Mixon has eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing four times, including a 1,034-yard campaign last season for the Bengals, who were without star quarterback Joe Burrow for seven games. Entering the offseason, it was expected the Bengals would move on from Mixon, a sentiment that he attempted to shoot down in late February.

Mixon gives the Texans an upgrade at the running back position. He’s still just 27 years old and slots in nicely behind standout quarterback C.J. Stroud for the Texans under head coach DeMeco Ryans. The Texans lost running back Devin Singletary to the New York Giants on Monday and were in the market for a running back in free agency.