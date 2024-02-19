RB Joe Mixon Laughs Off ‘Clown Behavior’ Suggestion Bengals Intend To Release Him

RB Joe Mixon accepted a pay cut last season to remain with the Cincinnati Bengals. He reduced his salary from $9.4 million to $6 million with $2 million added via incentives. Players don’t accept pay cuts when they’re not ultimatums. The question is if the Bengals will send him another ultimatum in 2024. He is set to earn $5,750,000 all told through base salary and bonuses.

At the very least, Mixon doesn’t plan to go anywhere. Responding to an NFL Rumors Twitter account suggesting the Bengals are expected to release him, he wrote, “Lmao y’all said this last year too 🤦🏽‍♂️🤣

That’s 🤡 behavior”.

That’s 🤡 behavior https://t.co/hK9nNbYxUy — ⚡️Primetime!!!⚡️ (@Joe_MainMixon) February 15, 2024

We all know clowns can be very silly, but sometimes they do make a valid point. Whether there is any source behind the quoted Tweet, the Bengals possibly releasing Mixon isn’t exactly absurd. Especially if there are reports of the Cleveland Browns mulling Nick Chubb’s future.

Mixon did bounce back in 2023 after struggling to a degree the year prior, partly due to injury. He stayed healthy and recorded 1,410 yards from scrimmage with 12 touchdowns. He only recorded double-digit scores one other time as a Pro Bowler in 2021.

Just under $6 million isn’t a king’s random to pay for a running back. The Bengals also aren’t exactly spoiled for choice without him. Nobody else on the team rushed for even 200 yards in 2023. Chase Brown recorded 179 yards on 44 attempts. Jake Browning and Joe Burrow, their quarterbacks, follow on the list.

But Cincinnati still has to consider every dollar spent as it navigates its pricey future. Burrow’s contract balloons in 2025, and they have to get WR Ja’Marr Chase under contract. They reportedly plan to franchise tag WR Tee Higgins as well, in the ballpark of $20 million.

They have cap space, but that can dry up quickly. Mixon has a $3,000,028 roster bonus due March 18 with a $2,209,972 base salary. He also has another $540,000 in per-game and workout bonuses in his contract for next season.

They could save $5,750,000 by cutting him. He doesn’t have much of a base salary from which to cut, but could they ask him to forego some bonus money? His piece of the pie is not as large as the piece that he had a year ago.

The Bengals do like Brown, whom they drafted in the fifth round a year ago, even if he played sparsely. In addition to 179 rushing yards, he added 14 receptions for 156 yards with a touchdown. In spite of their free agency spending, the offensive line continues to be an issue.

Head coach Zac Taylor said in May of last year that Joe Mixon’s future is with the Bengals. Still 28 years old, will he have the opportunity to finish his career where he started? He is entering the final year of a four-year, $48 million contract extension.