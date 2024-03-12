Report: Bengals To Release Longtime RB Joe Mixon, Sign RB Zack Moss

Late on the first day of the legal tampering period of free agency, Joe Mixon is reportedly being released by the Cincinnati Bengals, per Tom Pelissero on X.

The #Bengals are releasing RB Joe Mixon, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. Mixon is coming off his fourth 1,000-yard season. Now he becomes a free agent at age 27. pic.twitter.com/iIQCyLJbdd — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 12, 2024

Joe Mixon has been with the Bengals for the last seven years after being drafted in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He had a roster bonus of $3 million due on March 18th and was scheduled to earn $6.1 million for the 2024 season. Cutting him now avoids having to pay the roster bonus.

Over Mixon’s seven years with the Bengals, he carried the ball 1,571 times for 6,412 rushing yards and 49 rushing touchdowns. He also chipped in another 2,139 receiving yards on 52 receptions and another 13 touchdowns. He made the Pro Bowl once in 2021 and has been a big part of their offense over his time with the team.

They didn’t make this move without having a plan in place, as reports indicate they are signing RB Zack Moss to a two-year, $8 million deal, per Mike Garafolo on X.

The #Bengals have agreed to terms with RB Zack Moss on a two-year, $8 million deal, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. The deal includes $4.525 million in the first year for Moss, who cashes in after showing what he could do in Jonathan Taylor’s absence last year. pic.twitter.com/iaiHw4G5dh — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 12, 2024

Moss just finished his rookie contract after being drafted in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills. He was traded to the Indianapolis Colts in 2022 and had the best season of his career there filling in for Jonathan Taylor who missed part of the season.

Moss has 484 career carries for 2,076 yards and 14 touchdowns and another 75 receptions for 524 yards and four touchdowns in the passing game. Mixon is probably the better option of the two, but Moss is a little cheaper and a little younger.

The Bengals are also dealing with another one of their key offensive weapons requesting a trade as WR Tee Higgins reportedly is unhappy that he hasn’t been offered a long-term deal following the franchise tag being placed on him.

Joe Burrow could return from injury next season with a vastly different set of weapons to work with.