Schefter: Bengals WR Tee Higgins Requests Trade, Unhappy With No Contract Talks

Just a few weeks after the Cincinnati Bengals placed the franchise tag on wide receiver Tee Higgins, the fourth-year receiver apparently wants out of Cincinnati.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Higgins requested a trade Monday morning as he is unhappy that the team has not had any contract talks with him dating back to March 2023.

Bengals franchise WR Tee Higgins has requested a trade, per sources. Higgins loves Cincinnati and hoped to be with the team long term, but is disappointed that the team has not had any talks about a long-term contract extension since March 2023. He’s ready to move on to a new… pic.twitter.com/T0qy7uMu8n — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

Higgins had the franchise tag placed on him Feb. 23 and is set to earn $21.816 million on the tag this season, barring a long-term extension.

Since landing in Cincinnati as a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Higgins has turned into a star receiver, pairing with Ja’Marr Chase and quarterback Joe Burrow in recent seasons to form a dynamic offense for the Bengals, one that helped lead Cincinnati to a Super Bowl appearance just a few seasons ago.

Higgins struggled with injuries last season, playing in just 11 games for the Bengals and finishing with 42 receptions for 656 yards and five touchdowns. He had a huge performance in Week 16 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, hauling in five passes for 140 yards and a touchdown, which was an 80-yard score to open the second half, though the Steelers went on to win the matchup in blowout fashion, 34-11.

In his career, the former Clemson star has caught 257 passes for 3,684 yards and 24 touchdowns. He had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2021 and 2022.

Higgins should have a robust market via trade should the Bengals move him ahead of the 2024 season. He turned 25 years old in January and has a great body of work at the position, serving primarily as a No. 2 option for the Bengals opposite Chase.

Previously, NFL insider Tony Pauline reported from the NFL Scouting Combine that the Bengals want a long-term deal with Higgins. However, according to Schefter’s report, no talks about a long-term deal have happened since March of last year.