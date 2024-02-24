Rapoport: Bengals Franchise Tagging WR Tee Higgins

The Cincinnati Bengals are applying the franchise tag on WR Tee Higgins, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Friday night. A busy NFL news day is capped off with some AFC North chatter, the Bengals making sure Higgins doesn’t hit unrestricted free agency.

Higgins is the first player to be tagged this offseason.

Source: The #Bengals informed star WR Tee Higgins that they are franchising him. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 24, 2024

According to an Albert Breer tweet earlier in the day, the franchise tag for wide receivers is worth $21.816 million.

Higgins battled injury throughout 2023 but ended the season stronger than he started it, compiling 42 receptions for 656 yards and five touchdowns across 11 games. His most noteworthy performance came against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 16, going off for five catches, 140 yards, and one touchdown, an 80-yard score to open up the second half. Pittsburgh still won 34-11.

The Bengals’ second round pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, Higgins has been a great No. 2 receiver opposite Ja’Marr Chase. A power-forward body, his ability to make contested catches is one of the strengths of his game while having the speed to make plays post-catch and downfield.

Prior to 2023, Higgins was coming off back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons. Though he’s never made a Pro Bowl, he’s one of the AFC’s top wide receivers and the Bengals will keep their core intact while getting QB Joe Burrow back healthy in 2024. For his career, Higgins has caught 257 passes for 3,684 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Early in 2023, many thought Tee Higgins would be allowed to hit free agency. And while a team could technically offer up two first-round picks for Higgins, the odds of that happening are close to zero. Meaning even if a long-term deal can’t be worked out, Higgins should be suiting up for the Bengals next season.

The Steelers aren’t expected to use the franchise tag on any of their unrestricted free agents. The Baltimore Ravens could use the tag on DT Justin Madubuike while it’s unlikely the Cleveland Browns tag anyone.