Mike Brown’s Cincinnati Bengals Embrace Hostages, With Tee Higgins And Trey Hendrickson The Latest

Mike Tomlin famously popularized the idea of “volunteers, not hostages” several years ago in explaining why many teams are more willing to move players who express a desire to leave—a sentiment to which Mike Brown’s Cincinnati Bengals clearly do not subscribe. They are harboring a couple of hostages this year after sticking with another in 2022.

Both WR Tee Higgins and DE Trey Hendrickson want the Bengals to trade them. At least in Higgins’ case, and likely in Hendrickson’s as well, the Bengals refuse to even engage in contract talks. Higgins is currently scheduled to play under the franchise tag in 2024. Hendrickson is under contract for the next two seasons for a total of $30.6 million in base salary.

“You let Trey voice his concerns. I’m listening, I’ve got open ear to him”, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said during the draft. “I love Trey. I’ve told Trey that. We want Trey to play here next year for us. He’s going to play here next year for us. He’s going to have success, we’re going to have success and I’m excited for that”.

This is how he answered a question about his response to a player requesting a trade. He also called Higgins a “set in stone” starter, even though he’s technically not under contract. He isn’t under contract until he actually signs the franchise tag. Taylor previously called Higgins “our best chance to help us win a Super Bowl”.

Higgins conceded that, realistically, the odds are he’ll play for the Bengals this year. This is in spite of the fact that Cincinnati won’t even discuss his contract, and its last offer on an extension low-balled him. In Hendrickson’s case, the Bengals are one of the teams that don’t touch non-quarterback contracts until the final year. He has no guaranteed money remaining on his deal, however.

While he never requested a trade, former Bengals S Jessie Bates III also had a contentious relationship with the front office. Like with Higgins, Cincinnati slapped the franchise tag on him without any serious negotiations. There were indications that Bates considered sitting out the 2022 season like Le’Veon Bell did in 2018.

He didn’t follow through with that threat—Hendrickson pulled the “I might retire” tactic—but parlayed that into a nice new contract in free agency. As for Higgins, the Bengals are paying him $21.8 million this year under the franchise tag, so he’ll feed himself. And chances are he’ll earn himself a top-10 contract next offseason in free agency.

The thing you have to acknowledge with the Bengals is that they understand where their money is allocated. They’ve been preparing for years to retain QB Joe Burrow and WR Ja’Marr Chase. Those two guys are the nucleus of their offense, and they still need to pay Chase by 2025 at the latest.

But Mike Brown isn’t parting with any of his players unless he does so on his terms. Tee Higgins and Trey Hendrickson will be Cincinnati Bengals this year no matter what they put out in the media. Hostages or not, they’ll do their jobs.