Bengals Select OT Amarius Mims Two Spots Ahead Of Steelers

One of the top prospects who has been linked to the Pittsburgh Steelers throughout the pre-draft process is Georgia OT Amarius Mims. The AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals have selected him with the 18th overall selection, two spots ahead of the Steelers.

Inexperience was his biggest concern, starting just eight games in college. Two came during Georgia’s 2022 championship run, putting him in position to start the 2023 season. But a high ankle sprain that required tightrope surgery limited him to just six starts, Mims occasionally coming off the bench and rotating in at tackle. In total, Mims played under 900 collegiate snaps, though he brushed off those concerns citing the top talent he faced daily in practice.

His length is an asset in pass protection, able to seal the edge with his long arms and good feet for his size. Our scouting report noted his anchor in pass protection, and his ability to work independent hands. When healthy, he moved well in space.

Several of the top tackles have already come off the board with Washington OL Troy Fautanu the next best option, and he might be better classified as a guard. Pittsburgh’s hopes of landing a first-round right tackle are dwindling with Mims, Taliese Fuaga, and JC Latham off the board. Another tackle to consider, who had a pre-draft visit with the Steelers, is Oklahoma OT Tyler Guyton.

With the majority of the draft being offensive players so far, there is plenty of talent remaining. Zero corners have been drafted, so they could have their pick of Terrion Arnold, Quinyon Mitchell, or really any other player they have as CB1 on their board.

Broderick Jones may have to stay at right tackle, at least to start the season, as most of the ready-made right tackles are off the board.