Pauline: Steelers Recently Met With Michigan CB Mike Sainristil

The Pittsburgh Steelers held a meeting “within the last two days” with Michigan CB Mike Sainristil, according to Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline.

Pauline also reported that the Steelers met with Roman Wilson, which was reported earlier in the day by Draft Diamonds.

Michigan’s Pro Day was today, so it’s little surprise that the Steelers are holding meetings with some of the top prospects at the school. Both Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan attended Michigan’s Pro Day.

Pittsburgh held a former meeting with Sainristil, a former receiver, at the NFL Combine, where Sainristil also compared his play style to former Steelers CB Mike Hilton. With the Steelers having a hole at slot corner, Sainristil is a potential option for the team on Day 2. He’s coming off a season where he had 6 interceptions for the Wolverines as they went undefeated and won the National Championship.

He was a solid receiver at the beginning of his career for the Wolverines, so the ball skills aren’t really in doubt. Sainristil is likely limited to a role in the slot as he measured in at 5093 and 182 pounds at the Combine, but the Steelers do not have a reliable slot corner option currently. Patrick Peterson got some run in the slot last season, as did Chandon Sullivan, but both are currently free agents. The Steelers are thin at cornerback in general, and Sainristil could be a nice fit for the team.

The fact that the Steelers have now met with the Steelers twice now demonstrates clear interest in the player, and given his production last season and Pittsburgh’s clear need in the slot, it makes sense as to why the team is interested.

In addition to the Steelers, Pauline reports that Sainristil also met with the Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, Cincinnati Bengals and Las Vegas Raiders. Saintristil was one of six cornerbacks we reported met with the Steelers formally at the Combine, but he was one of just two corners the team met with there who profiles as a primary option in the slot, along with Penn State’s Daequan Hardy, who the team met with informally.

With the Steelers acquiring a second third-round pick at No. 98 overall, the Steelers could potentially have three chances to take Sainristil, at No. 51 overall, No. 84 overall or at No. 98 overall. He might not last until No. 98 though, and with the Steelers’ level of interest, it wouldn’t be a huge surprise if he was the pick at No. 84.