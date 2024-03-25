Mock Draft Monday – Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 Mock Draft: March 25

The Pittsburgh Steelers are well into the offseason where the pre-draft process has ramped up as the team looks to bolster its roster in hopes of having a better opportunity to compete in the postseason next year.

We recently concluded the NFL Scouting Combine, and several huge moves have taken place, including the Diontae Johnson trade for CB Donte Jackson, the signings of Russell Wilson, DeShon Elliott, and Patrick Queen, and the trades involving Kenny Pickett and Justin Fields. It’s never too early to go through mock draft scenarios and project players the Steelers may be interested in, given their current roster needs and the talent in this draft class.

ROUND 1 (#20 OVERALL) — JACKSON POWERS-JOHNSON/C/OREGON

The Steelers usually do a good job of filling needs prior to the NFL draft in free agency to keep themselves from being pigeonholed from taking a specific position high. However, up to this point, they still have a glaring hole that needs to be addressed with no clear starter yet on the roster. They likely will add someone prior to the draft, but given the need and value, it’s going to be hard not to project Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson in this spot leading up to the draft.

He’s pro-ready, having the size, strength, and athleticism you look for in a run blocker as well as a pass protector. He has great character as a team-first player and excelled last season at Oregon as a dominant run blocker, proving he can make base blocks at the line of scrimmage as well as on the move. He’s the most pro-ready center in the class, and Pittsburgh could plug him into the lineup right away to snap the ball to Russell Wilson, who will help ease the transition from the college game to the pros.

Jackson Powers-Johnson Scouting Report

ROUND 2 (#51 OVERALL)— BRADEN FISKE/DL/FLORIDA STATE

DL Cameron Heyward is getting longer in the tooth, and his days as an every-down defender in Pittsburgh may be over as the Steelers look to lessen his workload in the twilight of his career. This makes defensive line a big priority in the draft, and Pittsburgh lands a good one in Florida State’s Braden Fiske, who has commanded Pittsburgh’s attention this offseason. He reportedly has a pre-draft visit set with the Steelers after meeting with them at the Senior Bowl, having dominated down in Mobile in Senior Bowl practices while showcasing his phenomenal motor as a pass rusher. He lacks ideal arm length, but he was extremely productive during his college career and could pair with Keeanu Benton as the next generation of starting defensive linemen in Pittsburgh.

Braden Fiske Scouting Report

ROUND 3 (#84 OVERALL)— MALACHI CORLEY/WR/WESTERN KENTUCKY

The Steelers traded Diontae Johnson and cut Allen Robinson II, leaving a big hole at wide receiver that they need to fill. They land a good value in the third round in this scenario by selecting Western Kentucky’s Malachi Corley, who is a rocked-up pass catcher built like a running back and plays like it after the catch. He’s dangerous in the short and intermediate portions of the field, catching the ball with room to run as a certified YAC threat. Adding his skill set opposite George Pickens would help Pittsburgh continue to generate explosive plays in the passing game with a guy who can play outside, in the slot, or even in the backfield if OC Arthur Smith wants to get creative.

Malachi Corley Scouting Report

ROUND 3 (#98 OVERALL VIA EAGLES)— KHYREE JACKSON/CB/OREGON

The Steelers badly need a slot corner with no real starting options currently in-house for 2024. However, should Michigan’s Mike Sainristil and Rutgers’ Max Melton already be off the board, Pittsburgh may need to punt and look to take the best outside corner available and get creative with CB Donte Jackson or look to bring back Chandon Sullivan. They go back to Eugene and select Khyree Jackson, who is another “Avatar” corner, much like Joey Porter Jr., standing nearly 6-4 with nearly 33-inch arms. He started at Alabama before transferring to Oregon and has become a quality press-man corner, having the size, length, and athleticism to blanket opposing receivers down the field. He’ll be a 25-year-old rookie, which can be seen as a negative, but Jackson could likely contribute right away as a rookie on the outside opposite of Porter if the defense can move Donte Jackson around.

Khyree Jackson Scouting Report

ROUND 4 (#119 OVERALL)— JAMARI THRASH/WR/LOUISVILLE

The Steelers doubled-dipped at wide receiver in 2022 with Pickens and Calvin Austin III, and they do the same thing in 2024 by selecting Corley and Louisville WR Jamari Thrash. Thrash is more of a nuanced route runner, having the speed to challenge defenses vertically as well as the footwork to shake defenders at the top of routes. He could be a great replacement for Johnson in the receiving corps, bringing that same skill set as an inside/outside versatile receiver who also can create after the catch to complement Corley’s more physical playing style, giving Pittsburgh a plethora of young, talented options that Wilson and Justin Fields can go to.

Jamari Thrash Scouting Report

ROUND 6 (#178 OVERALL VIA PANTHERS)— JAMES WILLIAMS/S-LB/MIAMI

The Steelers could look to add another strong safety as well as another inside linebacker add depth after the signings of Patrick Queen and DeShon Elliott. Selecting James Williams out of Miami kills two birds with one stone as he projects as a safety/linebacker hybrid at the next level. Williams lacks the fluidity and speed to thrive full-time at safety, being a better player in the box where he can play the ball in front of him and match up with tight ends thanks to his sheer size. He can come in and contribute immediately on special teams while playing in the box some as a strong safety/dime linebacker as he earns more playing time.

James Williams Scouting Profile

ROUND 6 (#195 OVERALL)— TRAVIS GLOVER/OT/GEORGIA STATE

The Steelers close out the draft by selecting Georgia State OT Travis Glover, a player they are bringing in for a pre-draft visit. Glover worked with assistant OL coach Isaac Williams at the Senior Bowl and also had Williams on hand to put him through drills at his Pro Day, suggesting that the Steelers have a fair amount of interest in Glover. He has good size along with fantastic arm length at 35.5 inches, making him an ideal target later in the draft to bring in and develop behind Dan Moore Jr. and Broderick Jones as team’s potential swing tackle.