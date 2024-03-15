Listen: Instant Reaction To Steelers Trading Kenny Pickett

Bringing you guys another video today. And it is a big one. The Pittsburgh Steelers have traded QB Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles for a pick swap and future late round picks. We react to the trade, why it happened, and where the Steelers go from here.

As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below. I’m sure you have many. And thanks for listening.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on the screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.