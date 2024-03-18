Kaboly: Some Inside Steelers Organization ‘Not 100% On Board’ With Signing WR Tyler Boyd

Though the Pittsburgh Steelers have done well to plug roster holes in free agency so far, they also created a significant need at wide receiver. Last week, they traded Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a draft pick and CB Donte Jackson. With Allen Robinson II also gone — he was released prior to free agency — the wide receiver room is running a little thin. One option still available is former Cincinnati Bengals WR Tyler Boyd.

It would seem to make all the sense in the world to bring him in. He has been productive for a long time with the Cincinnati Bengals, so the Steelers are very familiar with him. They are also familiar with him from his time at the University of Pittsburgh where he shared a facility with him.

It would be a nice hometown story as Boyd grew up in Clairton, just outside of Pittsburgh, and played high school football there. And reports last week indicated there was mutual interest between he and the team. The latest, coming from The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly, is that not everyone within the Steelers’ organization wants to bring him in.

“Some people (not all) inside Steelers not 100% on board with signing Tyler Boyd,” Kaboly wrote on X. “There is still time to work things and everything is still on the table but it doesn’t appear anywhere close to a sure thing like it appeared to be a week ago at this time.”

For one, the asking price might be slightly higher than what the Steelers are willing to spend. The last contract he signed was a four-year, $43 million deal in 2019. There is always a way to fit in good talent under the salary cap, but the Steelers rarely offer big-money deals to external free agents. They just broke the franchise record with Patrick Queen at $13.66 average annual value.

His stats trailed off a little with the Bengals after signing the extension, especially over the last two seasons. Some of that has to do with Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase commanding a larger share of the passing game, and last year QB Joe Burrow was hurt for last six games of the season.

Boyd has been featured primarily in the slot throughout his career. While the Steelers will still use three or more wide receivers at times, Arthur Smith’s history as an offensive coordinator indicates the position won’t get as much usage.

11 (1RB,1TE,3WR) personnel usage by Arthur Smith over the years, via SIS #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/6Ic6qmD6Gn — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) January 30, 2024

The Steelers also reportedly have interest in former Los Angeles Chargers WR Mike Williams. He is set to visit the Steelers later this week and might be a more attractive option. Obviously if he signs, that would close the door on Boyd.