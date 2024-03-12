Patrick Queen Becomes Highest-Paid Free Agent In Steelers History

Patrick Queen didn’t just break the bank with his reported three-year, $41 million deal. He set a Pittsburgh Steelers record. Smashed it, really. Once the deal becomes official tomorrow, Queen will become the highest-paid free agent in Steelers history by a wide margin.

Averaging $13.66 million per season, Queen’s contract easily surpasses the previous high of $8.83 million set by OG James Daniels ahead of the 2022 season. Queen included, here are the top four average yearly values given by Pittsburgh to outside free agents, not including re-signings of players who were currently on the Steelers’ roster.

Highest Paid Outside Free Agents, Steelers’ History

1. LB Patrick Queen – $13.66 million (2024)

2. OG James Daniels – $8.83 million (2022)

3. CB Steven Nelson – $8.5 million (2019)

4. OG Isaac Seumalo – $8 million (2023)

4. DL Larry Ogunjobi – $8 million (2022)*

*Ogunjobi’s deal came outside the main free agency period, signed in June 2022.

After a relatively quiet Monday once the legal tampering period opening up, Pittsburgh only reportedly agreeing to a deal with P Cameron Johnston, GM Omar Khan calmed fears that the Steelers would be timid and watch teams pass them by. Not so. Instead, the organization takes its biggest swing ever in free agency, making good use of the cap space cleared in the team’s pre-free agency roster cutting. QB Mitch Trubisky, C Mason Cole, OT Chukwuma Okorafor, WR Allen Robinson II, and CB Patrick Peterson were among the players released.

Of course, an increased cap that exploded in 2024 makes these numbers more relative. And having QB Ben Roethlisberger’s contract off the books, the Steelers currently spending very little on the position, is another benefit. But Khan has shown a willingness to be aggressive with three of the above five names coming since being named the team’s general manager.

Signing an inside linebacker was expected. Khan said as much during the NFL Scouting Combine. Following Cole Holcomb’s severe knee injury, it was a position they had to address. Even signing a player to a record amount was anticipated, something we included in our free agency predictions. But taking a big swing like this was unexpected. The inside linebacker market was hot this year and Queen’s average yearly value only comes in a few million more than what others like Jordyn Brooks received. For his age, production, and tape, Queen’s signing offers good value, a funny thing to say as he also sets a record.