Omar Khan Wishes He Had Better Idea On Cole Holcomb’s Return: ‘At This Time It’s Just Early’

The Pittsburgh Steelers have already made some roster moves early in the offseason, QB Mitch Trubisky, OT Chukwuma Okorafor, P Pressley Harvin III and C Mason Cole. Some of those moves will help shape decisions moving forward for GM Omar Khan.

But the status of linebacker Cole Holcomb seems up in the air, putting the Steelers in a bit of limbo when it comes to decisions to be made at the position.

Khan, speaking to reporters Thursday from the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, stated that he wishes he had a better idea of Holcomb’s recovery timeline, but added that there is optimism he’ll be back at some point.

“It was unfortunate, Cole’s injury. But he’s working hard. I wish I had a better idea of when he’s gonna be ready to go,” Khan said regarding Holcomb and his timeline. “I just don’t know; it’s still early. He’s working hard. We are optimistic that he’s gonna be back at some point. Just at this time, it’s just early. We don’t know when.”

Khan’s comments regarding Holcomb line up with ones that head coach Mike Tomlin made after the season, though Tomlin stated that the franchise hoped to have a clearer picture on Holcomb’s outlook around the start of Organized Team Activities.

Holcomb was injured late in the first half of the Week 9 Thursday Night Football matchup between the Steelers and Tennessee Titans at Acrisure Stadium. Holcomb went down with a rather gruesome knee injury after taking some friendly fire from teammate Keanu Neal.

Neal’s leg swung and inadvertently hit Holcomb in the knee, resulting in the injury that caused the veteran linebacker to be carted off the field.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported the next morning that Holcomb’s season was over and that he was discharged from the hospital after staying overnight as a precaution. Since then, very little has come out regarding Holcomb’s injury.

Holcomb’s knee injury was the first in a long line of injuries at the inside linebacker position. One week later, Kwon Alexander tore his Achilles tendon while Elandon Roberts battled a pectoral injury late in the season.

Prior to the injury, Holcomb was having a great year after signing a three-year, $18 million deal with the Steelers. Holcomb had 54 tackles, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, two passes defensed and four tackles for loss, playing 447 snaps on the season. He graded out at a 64.2 overall from Pro Football Focus, including a 72.2 in run defense and a 55.2 in coverage.

Hopefully Holcomb’s recovery is coming along well, and he’ll be ready to go early in the 2024 season. The Steelers need his presence at the MACK linebacker position, though they could add a high-end linebacker in the draft, like Texas A&M’s Edgerrin Cooper, Michigan’s Junior Colson, Clemson’s Jeremiah Trotter Jr., or North Carolina’s Cedric Gray. The Steelers have already met with all of those linebackers at the Combine.