‘I Just Thought It Was Time:’ Kenny Pickett Explains Why He Wanted Out Of Pittsburgh

Kenny Pickett wanted a fresh start. He got one. Two years removed from being the Pittsburgh Steelers’ first-round pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, billed as Ben Roethlisberger’s replacement and future of the franchise, Pickett was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles Friday for a pair of 2025 seventh-round picks and a 2024 pick swap. It was a shocking move, quickly on the heels of the team signing veteran QB Russell Wilson to ostensibly compete for the starting job. But reporting indicated Pickett asked to be dealt and start anew with a different team.

In an introductory press conference with the Eagles Monday, Pickett was asked why he wanted to go elsewhere.

“I just thought it was time,” he said via the NBC Sports Philadelphia YouTube channel. “It just felt like it was time from things that transpired. Wanted to get a chance to go somewhere else to grow my career.”

Reporting following Pickett’s trade indicated he felt “misled” by the team’s signing of Wilson, told it would be a competition but that Wilson would open OTAs as the starter. That would make Pickett the No. 2, the same spot he ended the 2023 season, sitting and watching as Mason Rudolph led the Steelers into the playoffs.

While his relationship with Pittsburgh became strained, he wished the franchise well going forward.

“I gave everything I had there and loved all of my teammates and the coaches that I came across. Some absolute great memories that I’ll take forever and lifelong friendships,” Pickett said. “Talking to guys after it all went down, grateful that we had the time we had together. Wish everyone over there nothing but the best.”

In Philadelphia, he’s cemented as the team’s clear backup behind Jalen Hurts, replacing Marcus Mariota. But Pickett knows where he stands with the Eagles, and it seems he hopes it’ll be a better environment for his success. He told reporters he likes the Eagles’ RPO-heavy scheme and the opportunity to learn behind Jalen Hurts. Kenny Pickett is also close to his hometown as a New Jersey native who rooted for the Eagles growing up.

“I just think it’s a good reset. I think getting a chance to play on this team, in that quarterback room with a couple of great guys…and just be ready if my number’s called somewhere down the road. It’s a crazy, crazy league. Crazy business. Just trying to put my best foot forward and be an asset for this team.”

Pickett said he is excited to be with the Eagles.

“The place that I grew up. Found a love for the game here with a great coaching staff, great players. I’m looking forward to meet all these guys in a couple weeks when everyone gets back into town,” he said. “But I think it’s an awesome opportunity here to join this team.”

The day after trading Pickett, the Steelers struck a deal with the Chicago Bears to trade for Justin Fields, sending them a future conditional sixth-round selection. Fields will be Wilson’s new backup and the team will play out the 2024 season with both men, assuming Fields’ fifth-year option is declined, set to become free agents after the year.

Ultimately, it became clear to Pickett he wasn’t going to be the “guy” in Pittsburgh. The Steelers were probably realizing that, too. Perhaps Pickett can salvage his career elsewhere. At the least, he has the talent to become a reliable backup quarterback. Pittsburgh and Kenny Pickett parted ways, and that was the best outcome for both parties.