Fowler: Steelers’ Interest In Russell Wilson Is ‘Indeed Real’

Pending free agent QB Russell Wilson won’t be available to sign anywhere until he officially becomes a free agent on Wednesday with the start of the new league year, but he was granted permission by the Denver Broncos to get an early start on his visits to find his next landing place. So far, he has met with the New York Giants and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was in Pittsburgh for his visit on Friday, and last we heard from Josina Anderson, the visit went “great,” and he had reportedly spoken with OC Arthur Smith for hours.

Now, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote a blurb in ESPN’s free agency roundup on Sunday morning and further confirms the Steelers’ interest.

“Pittsburgh’s interest in Wilson is indeed real, as was assured to me by a team source,” Fowler wrote in an ESPN+ article. “Wilson arrived at the Steelers facility on Friday afternoon and had what a source described as a ‘very positive’ meeting with the club…the Steelers were always bringing in competition. This would be that and then some, as it’s hard to imagine Wilson as anything other than a starter.”

This is the first we have heard from any of the national media insiders since Anderson’s report late on Friday and seems to reaffirm the same message that the interest is real and the meeting went well overall. Fowler used to be the Steelers’ beat reporter for ESPN, so he has particularly solid sources when it comes to Pittsburgh.

The only thing left to do now is wait. Schefter initially reported when he broke the news of the Giants’ and Steelers’ visits that Wilson would also be going to Las Vegas to meet with the Raiders. And, for what it’s worth, his Giants meeting also reportedly went well.

“I’m told Wilson is eager to help his new team on the contract front and enters the free agency process looking not only for the chance to win but also a team with an infrastructure for winning and has done it consistently,” Fowler wrote. “Pittsburgh fits that mold. Let’s see how this shakes out, but the Steelers appear well-positioned.”

Anderson’s report confirmed as much that the interest was real. They wouldn’t have spent hours with him if it wasn’t, especially during this busy time of the NFL calendar. They had reportedly met with C Mitch Morse on that same day, for example.

Fowler also discussed how he is motivated to help his team on the contract front. It will be interesting to see how that shakes out with the Broncos picking up the tab for the 2024 season. Will it be the veteran minimum, or will he want a little additional to represent some additional commitment to him from his new team? Also, how many years will the eventual deal be?

If he does sign for the minimum, the Steelers are uniquely positioned as they don’t have very much money tied up in the QB position with Kenny Pickett on a rookie contract and no other quarterbacks under contract for 2024. That could be a unique edge for the Steelers so they could reinvest savings into other positions to give Wilson a higher chance of winning.