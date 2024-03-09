Fowler: C Mitch Morse Completed Visit With Steelers, Plans To Meet With Jaguars

With the release of C Mason Cole two weeks ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers have an immediate need at the center position. General manager Omar Khan stated in a recent interview that they are in search of the “next great Steelers center.” That is likely to be an addition through the draft if they want a long-term option, but it would be wise to supplement that pick with an addition in free agency. The Steelers have started that process in bringing C Mitch Morse to town for a visit.

After it was reported earlier in the day that he was scheduled to meet with the team, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler is now reporting that the visit is complete.

Veteran center Mitch Morse completed his visit to the #Steelers and is on the way to Jacksonville to meet with #Jaguars, per source. Buffalo released Morse this week after five seasons with the club. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 9, 2024

Along with his visit to the Steelers, Fowler is reporting that Morse is headed to the Jacksonville Jaguars for another meeting. They ended their season with 2022 third-round C Luke Fortner starting at the position. It seems like a bit more of an odd fit in Jacksonville with Fortner still under contract, but he struggled last season and they could be looking for another option while he continues to develop.

Morse is going to be 32 years old by the time the 2024 season begins, so he would not preclude the Steelers from drafting a center, though it would make it less of an immediate need in the first or second rounds of the draft. They could still go that route if they sign Morse, but it wouldn’t be with as much pressure to reach if things don’t fall their way.

He has played nine seasons in the NFL. The first four were with the Kansas City Chiefs and the last five were with the Buffalo Bills, so he has been a part of some pretty successful teams. Over that time he has started all 126 games that he appeared in. He was named to the Pro Bowl one time in the 2022 season.

This is the second player that has reportedly met with the Steelers today, as QB Russell Wilson also came to town for a visit. Perhaps the future quarterback-center pairing for Pittsburgh crossed each other on the way out the door.