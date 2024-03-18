Former NFL WR Believes Steelers Have Had Best Offseason Following Justin Fields Trade: ‘Doubling Down On Competition’

Pittsburgh Steelers GM Omar Khan has been quite busy in the first few days of the new league year, pulling a number of levers to reshape the Steelers’ roster.

Signing players like quarterback Russell Wilson, linebacker Patrick Queen, safety DeShon Elliott, and punter Cameron Johnston, trading for cornerback Donte Jackson and quarterback Justin Fields, Khan has been quite busy.

For former NFL wide receiver Andrew Hawkins, who played with the likes of the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals, the Steelers have had the best offseason in the NFL, and the move to acquire Fields is another example of Khan and the Steelers doubling down on competition.

“I felt like the Pittsburgh Steelers had already put together quietly one of the best offseasons of the NFL free agency period. And then it just sealed the deal with Justin Fields because it doubled down on the insurance policy of everything they did. It breeds competition,” Hawkins said of the Steelers’ move over the weekend to trade for Fields, according to ESPN. “It pushes Russ, and they also get a hungry Justin Fields with incredible upside for an organization that was already doing pretty well, even with lackluster quarterback play.”

Since he took over as the GM of the Steelers in May 2022, Khan has consistently talked about competition at all positions. He’s backed up that talk with his moves, especially this offseason.

After signing Wilson to a one-year, $1.21 million deal to open free agency, landing a future Hall of Fame quarterback who was going to come in and compete for the starting quarterback job with Kenny Pickett, Khan traded Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles in a pick swap and the acquisition of two seventh-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft after Pickett reportedly wanted a trade after feeling “misled” by the franchise.

On the surface, it might have been shocking that the Steelers traded Pickett, but something was up Khan’s sleeve. Quickly, he worked his magic again, flipping a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft for Fields, landing the former No. 11 overall pick from the Bears in a shrewd piece of business.

Pittsburgh has addressed quite a few issues on the roster to date, none more important than the issues at the quarterback position. The trade for Fields doubles down on the competition aspect of things. Though Wilson will be the starter, at least according to reports, Fields is coming to Pittsburgh hungry and looking to prove something.

Two dogs, one bone at the quarterback position will only make the Steelers better in the end.