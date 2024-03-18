Film Room: The Best Of Justin Fields

After an offseason of speculation over QB Justin Fields, the Pittsburgh Steelers traded for him over the weekend. Not to start but to serve as Russell Wilson’s backup. And while that context is important — the Steelers won’t count on him right away — Fields will be one snap away from seeing the field. Given how much we’ve discussed him, it’s worth checking out the tape, right?

My approach for Fields is to dedicate this article to focusing on the “best of” his game. A future article later this week will be dedicated to the “worst of” Fields, areas where he struggles and must improve.

Starting my tape study on Fields, here are his brightest moments.

Big picture, Fields finished the 2023 season on a good note. Chicago won four of its last six games, saving face and probably saving head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Pace’s jobs. And one of those losses should’ve been a Hail Mary win. Fields didn’t have the gaudy numbers he flashed earlier in the year with a pair of four-touchdown performances in Weeks 4 and 5, but his overall play was better. Over his last seven games, he threw only three interceptions, and he was sacked less often. Those are just the numbers.

Fields’ physical talent has never been in question. Tremendous athlete, really good arm. Watch him fit this crosser into an awfully tight window. A risky decision, arguably, but Fields has the arm to make it work.

He does well facing pressure and stands tall when he hangs in the pocket and slings it. Cut-up of him showing arm strength and accuracy against the interior rush. It’s also worth pointing out Fields, unlike Russell Wilson, doesn’t lose significant accuracy when moving to his left where a lot of right-handed quarterbacks struggle. Last clip, like the placement and accuracy on this slot fade, putting it only where his receiver (who makes a nice over-the-shoulder grab) can make the play.

And there were even moments of manipulating the defense. Against this Cover 3/single-high defense, Fields looks left to hold the free safety before coming back to his right to hit the seam for the score. An open target, sure, but Fields helped widen the safety to create room and safely drop it in the bucket (there may have also been defensive miscommunication on the late motion, hard to say).

Of course, Fields’ legs and mobility are elite level. Josh Carney will have a future article breaking down some of the designed run game concepts with Fields, and I’ll have a future video showing the hidden benefits he brings to the run game. But his scrambling and ability to extend the play is special.

While he’s been sacked a ton, he’s also avoided many others, turning surefire negative plays into positive ones. This one is just ridiculous, Fields breaking out of two would-be sacks and turning it into a good gain. This stuff is deflating for a defense.

But he can extend plays to pass, too. Here, he buys time, keeps his eyes downfield, and throws behind the rusher to hit his man on the goal line for the score. Fields had a 93.0 QB rating in the red zone in 2023, more than 10 points higher than Kenny Pickett.

Fields has plenty of flaws. No question. It’s why no one was interested in trading to make him a starter and we’ll touch on those issues in a few days. But to sit and learn and grow in Pittsburgh for a season will prove valuable. And he certainly flashes plenty of highs as a passer along with his legs that allow him to make plays basically everyone except Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes (who isn’t the pure runner Fields is) can only dream of making.