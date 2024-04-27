Bucky Brooks: No Team Has Improved Its Roster Through The Draft More Than Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have done a great job filling their needs through the first three rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft, earning rave reviews from analysts. One of those analysts is Bucky Brooks, who said on NFL Draft Kickoff today that no team has improved their roster more than the Steelers through the first two days of the draft. In particular, Brooks is a big fan of Zach Frazier, Pittsburgh’s second-round selection, and Payton Wilson, one of the team’s two third-round picks along with Roman Wilson.

“We’re gonna go with a team that always stays on brand and that’s the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Pittsburgh Steelers have a certain guy they’re looking for. Tough, scrappy, physical. They’re gonna get after it. And I just love what they were able to do,” Brooks said. “You go and you look at Zach Frazier coming out of West Virginia, center that they needed and then Payton Wilson coming later. But when we think about Zach Frazier, it’s about moving bodies. The Pittsburgh Steelers want to get back to playing old-school football. Arthur Smith, new offensive coordinator wants to run the football, so it’s gonna be about their offensive line play.”

He called Payton Wilson his “favorite player to watch in the draft” and said he checks all the boxes. Pre-draft, Brooks said that Wilson is a future Pro Bowler, and if he stays healthy, there’s a chance he can live up to that billing.

The Steelers passed on a center in the first round to select Troy Fautanu, one of the top tackles on their board, and Frazier ended up being available to them at No. 51 overall. He fills an immediate need for as the Steelers have needed a center ever since releasing Mason Cole at the end of February, and Frazier fits the bill as a plug-and-play starter. He had over 2,000 snaps at the center position at West Virginia, making him one of the most experienced centers in the draft, and with the Steelers emphasizing a ground-and-pound play style under Smith, he should be an anchor in the center of the offensive line.

Fautanu will also help bolster the team’s offensive line, and rebuilding that unit has been a focal point under general manager Omar Khan and assistant general manager Andy Weidl. Even with an upgrade at quarterback this season with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields in the building, the Steelers want to be a run-heavy team that can pound the ball up the middle, and Frazier should help them accomplish that goal.

Payton Wilson will add depth at linebacker as a rookie. He could blossom into a future starter as long as he can avoid the injury bug that’s plagued him during his football career, but it was a risk worth taking for the Steelers. They’ve undoubtedly improved through the draft and the board broke well for them, and it’s going to be a lot of fun to watch Pittsburgh Steelers football this season.