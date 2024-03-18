Ochocinco: Bears Return For Justin Fields Was ‘Disrespectful’

The Pittsburgh Steelers began the process of filling out their quarterback room behind Russell Wilson on Saturday, trading for QB Justin Fields from the Chicago Bears. The Steelers gave up a 2025 sixth-round draft pick that can turn into a fourth if Fields plays 51% of the Steelers’ offensive snaps next season, and on his show Nightcap with Shannon Sharpe, former NFL receiver Chad Ochocinco Johnson said the return for Fields was “disrespectful.”

“For them to let him go with not much value and consideration for the talent that he is, I see it as somewhat disrespectful in a sense. And that is how they thought of him, that is what they valued him, if that’s what they got for compensation, as far as concern when it comes to Justin Fields,” Ochocinco said.

He also said that at first he was “confused” by the trade but grew to like it, knowing that Wilson is on a one-year deal and Fields can potentially be Pittsburgh’s quarterback of the future.

Despite the fact that Fields has spent three seasons in the league, he just turned 25 on March 5. Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh’s first-round pick in 2022 who was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles last week, will turn 26 on June 6, so even though Fields has been in the league longer, he’s younger than Pickett. Of course, if you want to anoint him as Pittsburgh’s quarterback of the future, you have to mention his fifth-year option decision that needs to be picked up no later than early May for 2025. The Steelers are unlikely to pick it up, especially given the low cost of acquisition, so he’ll only be under contract through the 2024 season and then the Steelers can re-assess their quarterback situation depending on how Wilson plays and what they think of Fields.

The Steelers needed a backup quarterback though, and they went out and added someone with starting experience and the athletic ability to provide a different dynamic to the team’s quarterback room. Even if Fields isn’t the QB1 of the future, he’s a really good backup quarterback for just a sixth-round pick. If dealing for him does turn into a fourth, it’s likely going to be because Fields had to play a lot for one reason or another, and ideally plays well enough where it’s palatable enough for the Steelers to give up the fourth. But that scenario isn’t really one that seems to be in play right now with Fields being told he’s the backup, and it was a great move by the Steelers to fill out their quarterback room on the cheap.

There may be some upside with Fields, but right now, he’s a good backup, and it was a strong move to get an established presence behind the 35-year-old Wilson and someone who has some upside due to his unique athletic ability at quarterback in Fields.