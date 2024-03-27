Fittipaldo: ‘Pretty Good Bet’ Steelers’ First-Round Pick Is An OT

Based on the work the Pittsburgh Steelers have done — and not done — this offseason to reshape the roster under GM Omar Khan, along with the pre-draft movement from a meeting and scouting perspective, the potential first-round pick of the Steelers in late April is starting to come more and more into focus.

For the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo, that first-round pick is likely going to be an offensive tackle as things sit currently.

Appearing on the 93.7 The Fan Morning Show Wednesday, Fittipaldo stated that while the Steelers have some major needs on their roster such as center and wide receiver, the need at offensive tackle is likely going to be the first one addressed in the 2024 NFL Draft. He said so while revealing that the Steelers hosted Georgia OT Amarius Mims for a pre-draft visit in the process.

“I think they’re gonna draft a tackle at pick number 20, guys. You look at the guys, I know the top 30 visits have just gotten underway and we’re only about six or seven guys in, but they’ve already had [Taliese] Fuaga in, they had a guy from Georgia State in who’s a late-round guy, but they also had Amarius Mims in, so that’s three offensive tackles in your first groups of visitors,” Fittipaldo said regarding what he believes the Steelers’ plans are, according to audio via 93.7 The Fan. “So that’s not the be all end all, but I think with the depth of this tackle class, I think it’s a pretty good bet that that’s gonna be their first pick.”

That seems like a pretty solid bet from Fittipaldo as things stand on March 27.

The Steelers have done quite a bit of work on the offensive tackle class so far in the pre-draft process, especially with head coach Mike Tomlin and GM Omar Khan attending the Georgia and Alabama Pro Days for Amarius Mims and JC Latham, respectively. It’s not just Tomlin and Khan, either. Offensive line coaches Pat Meyer and Isaac Williams have attended the Oregon, Oregon State and Georgia State Pro Days, which lines up with how the Steelers have shown interest in a number of tackles this pre-draft process.

After watching Dan Moore Jr. grade out as the worst pass-blocking left tackle in football last season and Broderick Jones struggle late in the season at right tackle, the Steelers know that tackle needs an upgrade this offseason. The draft is the best place to get that, especially in a historically deep class at the position overall.

Chances seem rather high, especially when dot connecting from NFL Scouting Combine meetings, pre-draft visits and interest shown at the Senior Bowl, the Steelers’ first-round pick will be an offensive tackle for the second straight season as they continue to address the trenches in a major way.