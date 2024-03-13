Dulac: Steelers Became ‘Tired Of The Headaches’ With Diontae Johnson Leading To Trade

“….DJ was a good receiver, they just got tired of the headaches. It’s like an old coach once told me — when the production outweighs the aggravation, you keep him; when the aggravation outweighs the production, you get rid of them,” Dulac added regarding Johnson.

Funny Dulac takes that stance now that the Steelers were moving on from him one way or another when just last week he stated there was a 100% chance Johnson was on the roster for the season opener and could be in line for an extension.

But I digress.

Make no mistake about it: Johnson created some serious headaches on and off the field.

He struggled with drops early in his career, which led to his benching at one point in 2021. Though he cleaned up the drops issues, he had a tendency to run backwards at times during the 2022 season while searching for the big play. He corrected that problem as well, but fans couldn’t seem to move past it.

Then, he had the lack of effort against the Cincinnati Bengals, which led to significant backlash and Johnson apologizing to teammates and the media for his efforts.

On the sidelines, too, Johnson had issues. He got into an altercation during the Browns game on the road and had to be separated from a coach by rookie Broderick Jones. That spilled into the locker room where Johnson and Minkah Fitzpatrick had it out. Johnson also got into a spat with Mitch Trubisky at halftime in Week 4 of the 2022 season.

He was a passionate player who struggled to handle his emotions at times, and in the end the Steelers seemingly had enough of it — at least in the front office.

That led to Tuesday night’s trade, which has now created a gaping hole at receiver on a rebuilding offense. One headache is seemingly gone now, though. We’ll see if it’s for the better.