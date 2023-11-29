‘It Won’t Happen Again:’ WR Diontae Johnson Accountable To Teammates Following Low-Effort Play

Steelers WR Diontae Johnson found himself in a bit of hot water following Sunday’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals. On the Steelers’ second offensive drive, he caught a pass in the back of the end zone. It probably should have been ruled a touchdown to at least send the play to automatic review, but it wasn’t. Coach Mike Tomlin didn’t challenge, and it resulted in an incomplete pass. The very next play, Jaylen Warren was fighting for extra yards to try to convert the first down and he fumbled the ball. The review did not look great for Johnson as he stood motionless on the play, not expecting to get involved. Once the fumble happened, he had his back turned to the play and the Bengals were already returning the fumble by the time he looked to see what was happening.

It’s one of those clips that can’t be construed any other way: he made a mistake. Tomlin talked about it during his Tuesday press conference, mentioning that Johnson can’t let the emotions of one play bleed over into another. He also said that Johnson would have to be accountable to his teammates. The Steelers ended up winning, which partially bailed Johnson out. If they had lost, this play would be getting a lot more coverage than it already is.

Johnson spoke to the media before practice on Wednesday and was asked about that play and the repercussions in the locker room.

“I addressed the situation to my teammates,” Johnson said in a clip posted by TribLIVE’s Chris Adamski on X. “I’m not perfect. All I can do is just move forward and keep playing football, and that’s all I’m worried about.”

Diontae Johnson addressed his Steelers teammates on the infamous fumble/effort situation. Says he still expects to start Sunday. “I’m not perfect… It won’t happen again… It looked bad on film.” pic.twitter.com/dBISBjtvNi — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) November 29, 2023

Football is a team sport, more so than any other major sport. You’ve got over 50 teammates working toward the same common goal. It’s one thing to make a physical error like dropping a pass or committing an untimely penalty, but an effort play is harder to answer for. Johnson addressed his teammates and wanted to let them know he won’t repeat the mistake. He was asked how his teammates responded to his apology.

“They didn’t say nothing really. It was just more me just owning up to what I did on Sunday to the team and let them know that it won’t happen again,” Johnson said. “I didn’t know the play was still going. Like I said, if I could make the play again, I’d jump on the ball.”

C Mason Cole also spoke to the media in the locker room before practice on Wednesday and was asked about Johnson’s apology.

“I know Tae. I know he won’t let that happen again,” Cole said in a clip posted by 93.7 The Fan on X. “I didn’t have a reaction. Seeing the clip it’s just late in the play, the ball pops out you don’t know if it’s live or not. So you never know what’s going through a guy’s head. What he sees, even though if it looks like he sees it, you don’t know if he’s really seen it or not. So, I trust that Diontae won’t let that happen again.”