Depot After Dark: Hillgrove’s Best Calls, Steelers Kick It In Ireland, McSorley Throws At Combine

Hillgrove’s Best Calls

On the heels of Bill Hillgrove’s retirement from calling Pittsburgh Steelers games, the team Twitter account shared this video featuring some of Hillgrove’s best calls.

From Jerome Bettis bowling over Brian Urlacher to Super Bowl 40 and 43, the video is a great trip down memory lane. Check out the whole montage below.

Some of the best calls from Bill Hillgrove's 30 seasons as the "Voice of the Steelers"

Steelers New Kicking Program

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue their international influence. Yesterday, the Steelers Ireland Twitter account announced they’ll be hosting the first-ever American football kicking clinic in Ireland. As outlined by Steelers.com, the event will be held next month.

“The Pittsburgh Steelers Kicking Clinic will be held on Tuesday, April 16 at the Sport Ireland Campus in Dublin. Space is limited and by invitation only.

Former Steelers kicker Shaun Suisham will be in attendance alongside former punter Jordan Berry, as well as Ireland’s Tadhg Leader of Leader Kicking.

“We are excited to host our first ever ‘Pittsburgh Steelers Kicking Clinic’ on the island of Ireland,” said Dan Rooney, Director of Business Development & Strategy with the Pittsburgh Steelers. “Creating opportunities for local Irish athletes to get first-hand coaching and feedback in the areas of kicking and punting is something we are happy to be able to provide.”

We are excited to announce that we’ll be hosting our first-ever American football “Kicking Clinic” in Ireland!



More: https://t.co/niRyOb29fy

It appears to be a similar event to what the team held last year in Mexico. One kicker, Alfredo Gachuz, performed so well that GM Omar Khan personally invited him to Steelers’ rookie minicamp for the three-day weekend. Though he wasn’t signed, Gachuz is now kicking in the CFL.

Trace McSorley At Combine

Former Pittsburgh Steelers QB Trace McSorley was in attendance at the 2024 NFL Combine. Not as a prospect, of course, but to help assist in drills, throwing to the cornerbacks as coaches put them through the paces. According to NFL Network reporter and analyst Charles Davis, McSorley and former Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond were the two quarterbacks on-hand to serve as the “Combine quarterbacks” for at least the day.

McSorley, who played his college ball at Penn State, signed to the Steelers’ practice squad in early December following Kenny Pickett’s high ankle sprain. Despite being praised as a positive locker room presence, he was released on Jan. 10.

Gerald Alexander Interviewed

Though no longer with the Pittsburgh Steelers’ organization, an interesting note on former Assistant DBs Coach Gerald Alexander. Hired away by the Las Vegas Raiders as the team’s new safeties coach, Alexander has now interviewed for the San Francisco 49ers Defensive Coordinator position.

The 49ers interviewed new Raiders safeties coach Gerald Alexander for their defensive coordinator spot earlier today, per source.

Meaning, Alexander has a chance to go from Assistant DBs Coach to defensive coordinator over the span of two teams and one offseason. The 49ers are looking to replace Steve Wilkes, who was fired after the team lost Super Bowl 58 to the Kansas City Chiefs.