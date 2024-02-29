Longtime Steelers Play-By-Play Announcer Bill Hillgrove Retiring

Longtime Pittsburgh Steelers announcer Bill Hillgrove is announcing his retirement after 30 years on the mic for the team. The Steelers shared the news Thursday morning, announcing Hillgrove would not return for the 2024 season.

After 30 seasons as the “Voice of the Steelers”, Bill Hillgrove is retiring from the Steelers Radio Network. 📝: https://t.co/j0pdyWTEHS pic.twitter.com/h1zvlE7w5b — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 29, 2024

Via the team’s website, Steelers president Art Rooney II released the following statement on Hillgrove’s retirement.

“Bill Hillgrove’s contributions to both the Steelers Radio Network and the Steelers organization have spanned nearly three decades that included him serving as our play-by-play announcer for four Super Bowl appearances and countless other memorable games during his tenure. He has played a major role in broadcasting to our amazing fans on our radio network, but he also found time to be part of so many special events since he began working alongside the great Myron Cope on the airwaves in 1994. Bill will truly be missed by Steelers Nation, but we are excited for him and his family to enjoy his retirement.”

The team has not announced who will replace Hillgrove’s role in the booth for the 2024 season and beyond.

Hillgrove succeeded Jack Fleming and began calling Steelers games in the 1994 season. An iconic voice, he’s called some great Steelers memories throughout his career, including the team’s fifth and sixth Super Bowls.

Appearing on 102.5 DVE, Hillgrove said he informed Rooney of his retirement in a meeting last week.

“It’s time for me to move on to another chapter of my life,” Hillgrove told morning radio host Randy Baumann.

Former players have already begun reacting to the news, including Ben Roethlisberger. He tweeted well-wishes Hillgrove’s way and thanked him for covering the team.

Congratulations to Bill Hillgrove! You will certainly be missed. It was an honor to have you call my games. Enjoy your retirement! — Ben.#Steelershttps://t.co/LP6oKJehZd — BigBen7.com (@_BigBen7) February 29, 2024

Mike Tomlin also sent out a rare tweet congratulating him.

Congratulations on your retirement, Bill Hillgrove. You are a legend in Pittsburgh sports broadcasting, and a legend in life. It’s been a pleasure having you as part of the team all these years. — Mike Tomlin (@CoachTomlin) February 29, 2024

Hillgrove worked alongside many memorable color analysts, including Myron Cope, Tunch Ilkin, and Craig Wolfley. As Hillgrove pointed out, the Steelers have had three main play-by-play commenters throughout their history: Joe Tucker, Fleming, and Hillgrove.

During his appearance on DVE announcing his retirement, Rooney appeared on the show as a special guest, thanking Hillgrove for his contributions to the organization.

“We’ve been so fortunate…to have just a few people in that booth for so many years. And Bill, 30-plus great years, just a true professional and you just brought so much joy to Steelers Nation,” he said. “Just can’t thank you enough on behalf of everybody.”

A Central Catholic and Duquesne graduate, Hillgrove has deep Pittsburgh roots.

“It’s been a great run but it’s time to move on,” he told DVE.

He went on to praise the opportunity to call Steelers games for his hometown team in front of Steeler Nation.

“Pittsburgh is a unique market. We’re not Indianapolis, we’re not LA, we’re not Boston. I think in this town, it helps to have been raised in it. To appreciate the different nature of the market,” Hillgrove said. “And there’s something to be said for being a Pittsburgh guy. And that’s something I will always take pride in.”

While he’ll no longer work Steelers games, Hillgrove announced he still plans to call Pitt games for now.

“As to the next chapter of my life, I’ll do Pitt football, and I’ll do Pitt basketball because my brother is the engineer, and we room together on the road,” he noted via Steelers.com.