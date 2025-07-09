2026 NFL Draft Summer Scouting Series: Penn State QB Drew Allar

A return of our Summer Scouting Series here at Steelers Depot. We highlight 2026 NFL Draft hopefuls who are generating buzz prior to the start of the 2025 CFB season at positions that the Pittsburgh Steelers may have interest in several months from now once the pre-draft process gets underway.

DREW ALLAR, QB, PENN STATE (SENIOR) — 6-5, 235 POUNDS

THE GOOD

— Has the height, size, and frame of a starting NFL quarterback

— Possesses impressive arm talent and zip on the ball

— Effortlessly completes deep passes, dropping them into the bucket

— Has the arm strength to fit the ball into tight windows

— Has shown the ability to go through his reads across the field

— Can make off-platform throws at various arm angles

— Capable scrambler from the pocket with good athleticism

— Size makes him a handful for opposing defenders to bring down

— Has a 23-6 record as a starting quarterback

— Displays leadership both on and off the field

— Has the character and makeup you want leading a franchise

THE BAD

— Doesn’t possess rare speed or explosiveness at the position

— Mental processing can be quicker when going through his progressions

— Footwork can get sloppy in the pocket

— Will underthrow passes due to poor base

— Prone to taking chances and putting the ball in risky spots

BIO

— Senior from Medina, Ohio

— Born March 8, 2004 (age 21)

— Grew up a huge Buckeyes and Browns fan

— Father, Kevin, played tight end at Eastern Michigan from 1992-97

— Four-star recruit, according to Rivals

—Named Ohio’s Mr. Football in 2021

— Lost his cousin, Blake, in 2012 in a crash, and plays for his memory

— Committed to Penn State out of high school

— 2022: Played in nine games, all coming off of the bench, completing 35-of-60 passes (58.3%) for 344 yards and four touchdowns while also rushing for 52 yards and one touchdown

— 2023: Started all 13 games and completed 233-of-389 passes (59.9%) for 2,631 yards and 25 touchdowns to just two interceptions while also rushing for 206 yards on 74 carries with four scores

— 2024: Started all 16 games and completed 262-of-394 passes (66.5%) for 3,327 yards and 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions while rushing for 302 yards on 96 carries with six scores

— All-Big Ten Honorable Mention (2024), 2024 team captain

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Drew Allar has the profile of a quality NFL prospect, possessing the physical traits as well as the character you look for at the position. In many ways, the 6-5, 235-pound passer resembles another familiar face who came out of Ohio, possessing the size and arm talent that pop off the screen. Allar can throw the ball downfield with relative ease like on this play below against Boise State in the CFP. Slinging the ball nearly 50 yards downfield, he hits his receiver in stride for the score.

Allar isn’t afraid to put the ball in the air for his receivers to go get. Having good touch on his passes, he places the ball in spots where only his intended target has a chance to come down with it. Allar played a part in Tyler Warren’s breakout season in 2024, the All-American TE catching both passes shown below after Allar lofts the ball up in contested coverage.

Allar has the movement skills to maneuver in the pocket, evade pressure, and extend the play. Watch the clips below against USC. In the first clip, Allar evades pressure by moving to his right in the pocket before locating his receiver and throwing downfield to pick up the first down.

In this next clip, Allar takes the snap and looks to his left, but none of his receivers break open. The pressure starts to set in, but Allar climbs the pocket. As a defender gets a hand on him, he whips a sidearm pass to his target and manages to fit the ball between two defenders for the score.

Allar can also keep the ball himself, having amassed 560 rushing yards and 11 scores thus far in his career. He can be a load to bring down in the open field as well as in the pocket, using his body to pick up extra yards on contact like we see in the clip below against USC. Allar scrambles up the middle, nearly picking up the first down before two defenders take him down.

Allar is capable of going through his reads in the pocket, scanning the field for an open receiver. Watch this play below as Allar throws a game-tying touchdown back to RB Nick Singleton in the flat. He works from left to right before hitting Singleton, who takes the ball up the sideline for the score.

Allar’s mental processing can be a bit slow at times, and he needs to be more consistent with his decision making. He also tends to rely on his physical gifts and can get a bit sloppy with his footwork in the pocket as you can see in this clip below against Notre Dame. After throwing off his back foot toward the end zone, the ball falls short of his intended target and into the hands of a defender for the interception.

CONCLUSION

Drew Allar is big, physical quarterback who has the arm talent that many teams will fall in love with during the pre-draft process. He has some technicalities he needs to clean up in his game to be a reliable starter in the league, but there is a lot to like given his measurables, upside, and leadership qualities. His play in clutch moments will be key this season. In 2024, Allar rose to the occasion in some games whereas in others, like against Notre Dame, he failed to impress.

The Steelers are primed to draft a quarterback high next offseason with Aaron Rodgers on a one-year-deal and Will Howard a rookie sixth-round pick who likely won’t see any playing time in 2025. Allar could be the guy who hears his name called in Pittsburgh next spring, giving the Steelers a big, strong-armed quarterback to lead their franchise for the foreseeable future.

Projection: Day 1

Games Watched: vs. Notre Dame (2024), vs. Boise State (2024), at USC (2024), vs. Oregon (2024)