2024 NFL Draft Safety Prospects: PFF Grades, Big Board Ranks

Today I wanted to look at safety prospects (SAF) in the upcoming draft. The chart below is 2024 PFF Grades and current Big Board that updates through the draft process:
Tyler Nubin – Minnesota (#25). Snaps since 2021 (652, 569, 768). Deep safety snaps (379, 339, 468). Box snaps (197, 171, 198). Tackles (40, 43, 43). Assists (eight, nine, 15). Missed tackles (13, seven, six). In 2023, excellent 90.1 coverage grade (COV). Best 89.2 overall grade (OVR) of the group. Great 20.0 forced incompletion rate (FIR). Good 9.4 missed tackle rate (MTR). Above average 70.2 run defense grade (RDEF). Two touchdowns and nice five interceptions. The combine participant only measured in.
Javon Bullard – Georgia (#50). Snaps (138, 624, 596). Deep (34, 12, 362). Box (25, 64, 80). Slot experience (72, 510, 144). Tackles (eight, 39, 45). Assists (four, nine, 13). Missed tackles (zero, five, seven). Excellent 26.9 FIR and 88.4 COV. Low-80 OVR. Good 10.8 MTR. Below average 67.1 RDEF. Zero touchdowns, two interceptions. T-23rd in passer rating allowed (34.0). T-27th in forced incompletions (seven). Had a handful of tackles in the Senior Bowl. Combine participant.
Jaden Hicks – Washington State (#52). Snaps (15, 750, 788). Deep (four, 329, 200). Box (three, 278, 456). 100-plus slot snaps since 2022 (102, 103). Tackles (one, 60, 64). Assists (one, 18, 17). Missed tackles (zero, 12, 14). Great 83.0 COV. 76.6 OVR. Above average 12.9 FIR. Average 14.7 MTR. Below average 65.3 RDEF. Two touchdowns, two interceptions. T-13th in run stops (24). Senior Bowl invite/Combine participant.
Kamren Kinchens – Miami (#84). Snaps (554, 706, 638). Deep (218, 404, 379). Box (62, 174, 110). Slot experience (255, 117, 113). Tackles (36, 43, 52). Assists (11, 14, 11). Missed tackles (five, 14, ten). Above average 13.7 MTR. Average 69.4 RDEF. Below average 8.8 FIR and COV. 67.8 OVR. Four touchdowns, five interceptions. The Senior Bowl participant was described as versatile by our Jonathan Heitritter. Started in the game, pushing a short dump off out of bounds and a cleanup run tackle in my notes. Combine participant.
Calen Bullock – USC (#92). Snaps (473, 837, 845). Deep (197, 579, 320). Box (88, 150, 274). Slot (141, 106, 249). Tackles (30, 42, 54). Assists (eight, 12, ten). Missed tackles (ten, four, ten). Good 82.2 COV and 15.9 FIR. Above average 13.5 MTR. 71.5 OVR. Bad 49.0 RDEF. Five touchdowns, two interceptions. T-27th in forced incompletions (seven). Combine participant.
Dadrion Taylor-Demerson – Texas Tech (#95). Snaps (746, 901, 815). Deep (320, 507, 485). Box (131, 159, 113). Slot (254, 213, 202). Tackles (44, 68, 62). Assists (21, 13, 17). Missed tackles (14, 18, nine). Good 20.0 FIR, 10.2 MTR, and 76.2 COV. 78.5 OVR. Above average 76.0 RDEF. Three touchdowns, four interceptions. T-27th in forced incompletions (seven). Our Joe Clark described the Shrine Bowl participant as the best SS type there, with a couple run tackles and nice coverage help downfield in game. Combine participant.
Sione Vaki – Utah (#97). Snaps since 2022 (321, 677). Deep (19, 318). Box (65, 175). Slot (195, 131). Tackles (32, 38). Assists (three, ten). Missed tackles (two, eight). 60-range COV (average) and OVR. Average 14.3 MTR. Bad 57.3 RDEF and 3.4 FIR. One touchdown, one interception. Our Ross McCorkle named him a Pittsburgh fit and SS type with strength and good open field tackling. Combine participant.
Tykee Smith – Georgia (#114). Snaps (seven, 256, 630). Deep (one, four, 18). Box (zero, 18, 87). Slot (six, 195, 434). Tackles (two, 23, 53). Assists (zero, three, 14). Missed tackles (zero, six, ten). Great 85.8 COV and OVR. Above average 73.3 RDEF and 13.0 MTR. Poor 3.9 FIR. Three touchdowns, four interceptions. Fourth in coverage stops (17). The Senior Bowl participant had a solid game, noting good deep coverage and near the end zone, a hit (incompletion), and good run defense. Combine participant.
Cole Bishop – Utah (#115). Snaps (399, 740, 587). Deep (52, 101, 247). Box (183, 345, 180). Slot (123, 208, 97). Tackles (40, 58, 47). Assists (nine, 21, 13). Missed tackles (four, 17, nine). 60-plus RDEF (average), OVR, and COV (poor). Above average 13.0 MTR. Below average 7.7 FIR. Two touchdowns, two interceptions. Senior Bowl/Combine participant.
Beau Brade – Maryland (#158). Snaps (134, 826, 729). Deep (39, 506, 201). Box (66, 234, 369). 104 slot snaps in 2023. Tackles (eight, 70, 62). Assists (four 19, 16). Missed tackles (two, 17, 18). Above average 70.6 RDEF and 11.1 FIR. 60-range OVR and COV (below average). Poor 18.8 MTR. Three touchdowns, one interception. Senior Bowl/Combine participant.
Malik Mustapha – Wake Forest (#161). Snaps (288, 507, 670). Deep (101, 63, 163). Box (125, 259, 327). Slot (54, 177, 144). Tackles (26, 38, 62). Assists (five, 16, 16). Missed tackles (nine, 15, 11). Excellent 87.5 RDEF. 79.6 OVR. Above average 72.1 COV and 12.4 MTR. Average 10.3 FIR. Two touchdowns, one interception. T-23rd in run stops (21). Senior Bowl/Combine participant (measured and 22 bench reps).
James Williams – Miami (#165). Snaps (384, 657, 730). Deep (219, 234, 300). Box (104, 287, 254). Slot (52, 105, 97). Tackles (29, 53, 65). Assists (four, 15, ten). Missed tackles (ten, 14, 13). Great 85.6 COV. 74.3 OVR. Average 14.8 MTR and 10.0 FIR. Below average 64.8 RDEF. Two touchdowns, one interception. Played linebacker at the Senior Bowl, noting struggles in coverage and a facemask penalty. Good reverse recognition/tackle, a TFL on a QB keep, and also had a special teams tackle.
Jaylin Simpson – Auburn (#177). Snaps (539, 556, 650). Deep (one, 143, 299). Box (14, 90, 150). Slot (15, 89, 195). Substantial corner snaps from 2021-2022 (505, 222). Tackles (27, 31, 28). Assists (two, four, 12). Missed tackles (six, four, seven). Great 87.4 COV and 20.0 FIR. 76.9 OVR. Average 14.9 MTR. Bad 48.0 RDEF. One touchdown, four interceptions. Stuck out to Heitritter at the Senior Bowl, showing out despite slender build with good ball production there and in college. Combine participant.
Daijahn Anthony – Ole Miss (#189). Snaps (379, 379, 713). Deep (one, six, 162). Box (54, 34, 150). Slot (16, 23, 380). 300-plus corner snaps in 2021 and 2022 (300, 313). Tackles (14, 20, 48). Assists (two, five, 13). Missed tackles (four, four, seven). Good 75.1 COV, 18.5 FIR, OVR, and 10.3 MTR. Average 68.2 RDEF. One touchdown, three interceptions. T-fourth in forced incompletions (ten). The Shrine Bowl participant had a poor run angle, drawn to the QB leaving a wide-open receiver on a two-point conversion, but noted a solid tackle in the flat. Combine participant.
Omar Brown – Nebraska (#212). Snaps (468, 53, 665). Deep (zero, 13, 60). Box (43, ten, 147). Slot (one, 25, 434). 410 corner snaps in 2021. Tackles (27, two, 49). Assists (five, two, seven). Missed tackles (five, one, 11). 80-plus COV and OVR (great). Above average 74.3 RDEF. Average 10.2 FIR. Below average 16.4 MTR. Impressive zero touchdowns. One interception. Shrine Bowl participant, who had a couple cleanup run tackles in game (chunk plays), and also missed a run tackle.
Trey Taylor – Air Force (#225). Snaps (547, 627, 708). Deep (214, 199, 200). Box (226, 299, 327). Slot (101, 118, 160). Tackles (47, 53, 50). Assists (13, 13, 21). Missed tackles (11, 12, ten). Excellent 89.0 COV. 83.9 OVR. Above average 72.7 RDEF, 12.3 MTR, and 11.1 FIR. One touchdown, three interceptions. Couple good plays in run defense in the Shrine Bowl, but also missed a run tackle, and contested a catch but went for a 26-yard gain.
Dominique Hampton – Washington (#232). Snaps (226, 631, 973). Deep (130, 16, 366). Box (57, 64, 296). Slot (22, 503, 249). Tackles (20, 41, 74). Assists (four, nine, 33). Missed tackles (three, five, 17). 60-range COV (average), OVR, and RDEF (below average). Above average 12.7 FIR and 13.7 MTR. One touchdown, two interceptions. T-27th in forced incompletions (seven). Shrine Bowl invite (unable to practice). Combine participant.
Tyler Owens – Texas Tech (#249). Snaps (13, 240, 570). Deep (nine, 124, 210). Box (three, 40, 152). Slot (one, 75, 174). Tackles (two, 13, 38). Assists (zero, five, four). Missed tackles (zero, three, nine). Good 17.9 FIR. Below average 17.6 MTR. 50-range RDEF, OVR (worst of the group), and COV (all poor). Two touchdowns, no interceptions. The Shrine Bowl participant had a nice coverage/pass defensed in game, along with a quick react and strong tackle in the flat. Combine participant.
Kenny Logan – Kansas (#250). Snaps (701, 870, 731). Deep (364, 390, 290). Box (265, 285, 300). Slot (66, 178, 128). Tackles (89, 89, 79). Assists (30, 21, 19). Missed tackles (17, 25, 14). Great 84.1 COV. Good 18.8 FIR. 79.1 OVR. Above average 12.5 MTR. Average 69.0 RDEF. Zero touchdowns, one interception. Good Shrine Bowl game, with a 28-yard kick return, two combined special teams tackles, a couple solid tackles on defense and a great TE coverage rep, but missed a tackle on an explosive play.
The rest would be undrafted: Kitan Oladapo – Oregon State (#258). Josh Proctor – Ohio State (#263). Mark Perry – TCU (#293). Demani Richardson – Texas A&M (#303). Oladapo has alignment versatility, and was identified by our Jim Hester as a SS type and Steelers fit.
Pittsburgh will certainly be looking to fill out their secondary, and it’ll be interesting to see if they select a safety in the 2024 draft. While the big board will certainly change, I hope you enjoyed and learned something from the grade data and notes from the all-star games.
Thanks for reading and let me know your thoughts in the comments.